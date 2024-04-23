Chris Fagan says Greater Western Sydney will still be difficult to beat even if Toby Greene and Jesse Hogan are suspended

Chris Fagan talks to his team during the R6 match between Brisbane and Geelong at the Gabba on April 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRIS Fagan says it's the Giants' "system" and not their personnel that Brisbane will prepare for as Toby Greene and Jesse Hogan front the Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Greene and Hogan will both try to overturn one-match suspensions in the hope of facing the Lions at Canberra's Manuka Oval on Anzac Day.

Despite the quality of the personnel involved – Hogan is leading the Coleman Medal race and Greene is the reigning All-Australian captain – Fagan says his team's preparation will not be altered by the Tribunal outcome.

"I think you plan for those players to be available," he said on Tuesday morning.

"Then you plan for the fact if they don't play, they'll replace them with like players.

"They're both deep forwards and it won't change their system.

Toby Greene and Jesse Hogan celebrate a goal for GWS in the 2023 elimination final against St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

"They'll still play the same way I would have thought, and their system is what's made them a really powerful team since the middle of last year.

"It doesn't really affect us too much in terms of our planning."

Both teams are coming off five-day breaks in a match that has extra significance for the Lions, who have dropped to 2-4 after an inconsistent start to their season.

Brisbane players react on the final siren after the R6 game against Geelong at the Gabba on April 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy Fort will replace concussed ruckman Oscar McInerney, who missed most of the final three quarters of Saturday night's loss to Geelong.

While the Cats outsmarted the Lions in the wet, Fagan said Adam Kingsley's team presented a totally different challenge.

"They're a forward handballing, forward kicking team," he said.

"You've got to be on your toes ready to defend that when the moment comes.

"You do get opportunities the other way if you can turn that ball over because they commit really hard to that surge forward."