After a pre-season injury, Paddy Dow is set to play his first game for the Saints

Paddy Dow poses for a photo. Picture: St Kilda FC

OFF-SEASON signing Paddy Dow is in line to play his first game for St Kilda this Friday night against Port Adelaide after overcoming an ACL scare during the pre-season.

The 2017 pick No.3 played in a 60-minute modified 14 v 14 practice match on Saturday after injuring his knee in January.

Dow escaped a long-term knee injury at the start of the year but was sidelined for more than two months due to bone bruising that took longer to heal than first expected.

The Swan Hill product opted for a fresh start at RSEA Park last October after struggling to secure a permanent spot in Carlton's midfield.

Despite strong VFL performances, Dow managed only 14 appearances under Michael Voss across 2022 and 2023, ultimately requesting a trade after 73 appearances for the Blues.

Dow secured the move as part of a complex four-club trade that sent former top-10 pick Nick Coffield to the Western Bulldogs and included Essendon.

After being smashed by Luke Beveridge's side last Thursday night, St Kilda will be forced to make at least one change after Dan Butler strained his hamstring at Marvel Stadium.

Star key forward Max King trained on Monday but will need to prove his fitness on Wednesday before being cleared to face the Power at the Adelaide Oval.

The 23-year-old missed round six after injuring his knee in the one-point loss to Greater Western Sydney in Canberra.

Mason Wood also played in the Sandringham scratch match and is expected to return next weekend.