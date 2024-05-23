Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn carry a pair of unlikely runs into their matches this weekend

Toby Greene celebrates a goal during the round 11 clash between Geelong and Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, May 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A PAIR of unlikely streaks will be on the line this weekend.

With both teams on three-game losing runs, Saturday's clash between Geelong and Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium is already a crucial encounter in this context of this season.

A trip to Geelong holds fears for most clubs given the Cats' recent history at their home ground, but not for the Giants.

GWS has won its past three matches at GMHBA Stadium, including last year's seven-point victory that kickstarted its campaign, also in round 11.

That is the best active winning streak at the venue, with 12 of 17 clubs – excluding Geelong – having lost their most recent visit.

In fact, no club has won four in a row at the Cattery against Geelong since 2003.

Toby Greene's four-goal first half in May last year ended another Cats winning run at the venue, after nine straight victories, in what was the Giants star's 200th game.

It may have been the beginning of some minor cracks appearing in the Cats' fortress.

Including that game, Geelong has lost four of its past 10 at GMHBA Stadium, where they were once considered all but unbeatable.

The other unlikely streak will be put to the test at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

Since the start of 2020, Brisbane has lost just 28 of 94 home and away games. Incredibly, four of those have been to its opponent in round 11, Hawthorn.

And it's been four on the trot.

The Hawks have only won 30 games since the start of 2020, and they have only beaten struggling North Melbourne more times (six) than they have the Lions.

The only other teams to beat the Lions at least four times in the home and away season since 2020 are contenders Geelong and Melbourne.

Sunday will mark the first time Brisbane and Hawthorn have played at Marvel Stadium, with the Hawks' four wins coming at the MCG or UTAS Stadium.