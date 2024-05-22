Tyler Brockman will participate in a wellbeing and education program within the club as he strives to resume his career at the Eagles

Tyler Brockman warms up ahead of round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WAALITJ Marawar recruit Tyler Brockman will be available to play for the Eagles' WAFL team this week after being charged in relation to a car crash in WA's mid-west and subsequently committing to a wellbeing and education program.

Brockman will not be considered for AFL selection, however, until after the Eagles' round 14 bye as he awaits a court appearance, with the small forward conceding he needed to make changes to meet AFL standards on and off the field.

Brockman, who crossed from Hawthorn at the end of last season, is alleged to have fled by foot after a crash on May 4, which involved no other vehicles, before returning later to remove the Ford Ranger utility involved.

The 21-year-old, who was visiting Geraldton to attend a family funeral, has since been charged with careless driving, failing to report an incident in which property was damaged, and failing to stop after the incident.

Brockman, who played six of the Eagles' first seven games, said he accepted responsibility for his actions and was committed to making the changes needed.

Tyler Brockman in action during a West Coast intraclub match on February 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I would like to apologise for my actions. I accept I have to make some changes to meet AFL standards on and off the field," Brockman said.

"I look forward to working on the things I need to so I can return to playing football."

General manager of football Gavin Bell said the Eagles would support Brockman through a complex matter and use all resources available to help him reach his full potential.

Tyler Brockman during West Coast's 2024 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park. Picture: AFL Photos

"Tyler has taken some steps forward since that incident and the support and education programs will be ongoing," Bell said.

"While he will be available to play in the WAFL this weekend he will not be considered for AFL selection until after the bye.

"As we have said from the outset, this is a complex matter and we must work with Tyler and use all resources at our disposal to help him work through these matters to help him make better decisions off-field. In turn that will help him reach his full potential on-field.

"The charges he faces are serious and we are disappointed that he has placed himself in this situation. We cannot comment on those charges as they are subject to a legal process and a court hearing."