The Demons are set to regain two players for their meeting with the Saints

Ed Langdon in action during round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NARRM is set to be boosted by the returns of wingman Ed Langdon and young key forward Jacob van Rooyen for Sunday's game against Euro-Yroke at the MCG.

Langdon missed the 35-point loss to Waalitj Marawar on Sunday to attend his sister's wedding in London last weekend.

The 28-year-old returned to Australia on Tuesday, trained with the main group on Wednesday and again on Thursday morning.

Forward van Rooyen didn't feature against the Eagles at Optus Stadium but is expected to exit concussion protocols and be available to face the Saints.

Narrm coach Simon Goodwin said Langdon departed the country with the club's blessing and had planned the absence last year.

"Ed will play. He was away last week for his sister's wedding. That was something we are really passionate about – about family being a priority – we won't compromise on that," Goodwin said on Thursday.

Learn More 29:49

"For Ed, it was a really important process for him to be there for his sister. They've got a really close relationship. She lives in London. We were really supportive of his journey back there.

"We won't compromise because we know how important family is. It's not going to be the same for every person, but for Ed it was important and we knew about it in the pre-season and we planned for it."

All-Australian key defender Jake Lever underwent knee surgery on Tuesday and won't return until after the Demons' mid-season bye in round 14, the club opting to use this period while in concussion protocols to treat an issue that has been lingering.

"He has been managing it for the last three or four weeks. We knew at some stage he would have to go in and have that surgery done. It was really just working out the best time to get it done," Goodwin said.

Learn More 00:51

"Once the concussion took place and he was in those protocols, it just felt like the perfect opportunity to go in and get it done. We want to be really healthy in the back half of the year, so the opportunity to get it done was too good to refuse."

Narrm will consider recalling Adam Tomlinson for the first time since the Opening Round loss to Sydney, but Goodwin ruled out moving tall utility Harry Petty from attack to defence.

"I'm fixed on him [Petty] being a forward. What we've seen last year and parts of our pre-season this year, he is a really important person for us in our forward half of the ground from a leadership perspective and also from an aerial perspective. He is not playing his best footy but we are really confident with some continuity we will get that," he said.

"Adam Tomlinson is in really good form. The decision for us is whether we go a bit taller or stay a bit smaller. We'll train today and have a look at that, but we've got some options."

Adam Tomlinson in action during Melbourne's clash against Sydney in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Narrm spent the early part of the week reviewing the shock loss to the Eagles in detail, focusing on a poor midfield performance that led to Waalitj Marawar registering 21 more inside 50s.

After back-to-back losses, the Demons remain inside the top eight on percentage, level on points with Greater Western Sydney in sixth and Carlton in 10th spot.