The Crows plan to be active in the trade period as they aim to improve their list

Matthew Nicks addresses Adelaide players during the match between the Crows and Brisbane at Adelaide Oval in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

KUWARNA coach Matthew Nicks says the Crows plan to be active in the trade period this year but added he won't be drawn publicly on links to specific players.

Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane), Will Hayward (Sydney), Harry Perryman (Greater Western Sydney), Elliot Yeo (Waalitj Marawar) and Harrison Petty (Narrm) have been linked to the Crows in the media.

Nicks said Kuwarna would be active again, having brought in the likes of Jordan Dawson and Izak Rankine in recent seasons, but wouldn't speak about specific players.

"We're very active when it comes to improving our list, acquiring players, we've shown that bringing 'Daws' into the club and Rankine," Nicks told reporters on Thursday.

"We're no busier this year than we have been in previous years.

"It has been talked about a lot. We seem to be linked with a lot of players around, we seem to be in every deal at the moment – that's OK.

Learn More 28:22

"But we don't talk about that space, which makes it hard then when maybe we're not actually involved to come out and say we're not.

"We just don't talk about players ... that are playing at other footy clubs.

"But what I can say to you is we are active like every other club in the competition ... we'll be as active as we've ever been."

On the flipside, Collingwood reportedly wants to lure Adelaide's Irish-born backman Mark Keane back to Melbourne.

Mark Keane kicks the ball during Kuwarna's clash against Collingwood in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Keane played five games for the Magpies in 2020 and 2021 before remaining in Ireland and playing Gaelic football during the 2022 AFL season.

The 24-year-old re-joined the AFL last year with the Crows and is enjoying a breakout season, with his string of eye-catching performances reportedly grabbing Collingwood's attention.

"He is improving out of sight, isn't he?" Nicks said of Keane, whose contract with the Crows expires at the end of next year.

"He's playing a really high level of footy for someone who hasn't played a lot of football.

"He has a background of playing at a high level of sport and in a game very similar to ours, so he has been able to transfer those skills across.

Learn More 04:00

"I'm really confident that 'Keaney' is loving his footy at this point in time and he's enjoying being part of the footy club.

"And he will be rewarded for his performances in time ... he has been a real positive for us."

The Crows host Waalitj Marawar on Sunday, with Nicks nominating Harry Schoenberg and Billy Dowling, who is yet to make his AFL debut, as potential replacements for Rankine, who is expected to miss three games because of a hamstring injury.

Forward/ruck Elliott Himmelberg (fractured cheekbone) is also sidelined.