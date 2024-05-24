Cats coach Chris Scott plans to wait until after Saturday's game to celebrate Tom Hawkins' milestone

Tom Hawkins and Joel Selwood pose for a photo at GMHBA Stadium on May 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRIS Scott doesn't want to go early on celebrating Geelong veteran Tom Hawkins' latest milestone – and with good reason.

The Cats' coach has more pressing issues as he plots an end to his side's three-match losing skid in a crunch clash with Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

But Scott afforded himself a brief moment of reflection as triple-premiership spearhead Hawkins gets set for his 356th game, passing long-time teammate Joel Selwood's club-record mark.

"We should avoid playing down a milestone, but we also don't want to celebrate the game before the surpassing of the record," Scott told reporters on Friday.

"I suspect (Hawkins) is a little bit happier being right next to Joel (and) he'd feel a little bit uncomfortable passing his great mate.

"And I'm sure that he wouldn't even think about it in those terms, but it's a significant moment in Geelong's history.

"I pinch myself that I've had the chance to be a part of that journey and all of our players think the same way."

Jeremy Cameron (concussion), Sam De Koning (hamstring), Mitch Duncan and Hawkins (both managed) are all back to bolster a Geelong side that was battered by Gold Coast in Darwin last week.

The Cats have conceded almost 40 points more per game over the last three rounds compared to the first seven, when they were unbeaten, and have coughed up more than an extra five goals each match from turnover in that period.

Three times in their last four games – including a narrow win over Carlton in round eight – Geelong has given up triple-figure scores.

Crhis Scott looks dejected after a loss during round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Scott puts it down to a "lack of cohesion", which he has made a focus during an extended nine-day break since the Suns clash.

"If you had to prioritise, the most important thing defensively for us is how we go around the contest," he said.

"That's not just stoppages but also how we defend our turnovers. Primarily it's more up the ground than it is D50 defence."

While Geelong (7-3) has stuttered since winning its opening seven games, sixth-placed GWS (6-4) is also under the pump.

Adam Kingsley looks on during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Carlton in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Giants have lost four of their past five, but coach Adam Kingsley said his side will take confidence from a strong recent record at Geelong.

They have won on their last three trips to the Cats' home base, including a seven-point upset last season in captain Toby Greene's 200th game.

No visiting team has won four straight games against Geelong at the venue since Brisbane in 2003, when Scott was still playing for the club under Leigh Matthews.

"Those sort of stats are theatre, in my opinion, and quirks," Scott said.

Toby Greene celebrates a goal during the round 11 clash between Geelong and Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, May 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"The last (GWS clash) is probably relevant. That's close enough, but we tend not to look at games from 2019 to inform the way we think about this one."

Geelong has lost Gary Rohan (adductor) and Cam Guthrie (Achilles), and has dropped Brandan Parfitt and Mark O'Connor for the Giants clash.

GWS also made four changes, including recalling Leek Aleer in place of injured defender Jack Buckley (calf).