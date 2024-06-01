Sam Mitchell has slammed racist abuse directed at one of his Hawthorn players

Sam Mitchell looks on during Hawthorn's clash against Adelaide in round 12, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN coach Sam Mitchell has blasted a racist social media post, saying if it came from a Hawks fan then they are unwelcome at the club.

Mitchell opened his media conference after their win over Adelaide with unprompted comments about the post, directed at an unnamed Hawthorn player.

HAWKS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

The Hawks do not want to go into specifics, but have confirmed it happened on Saturday and the player who was targeted knows about the abuse.

"I love footy and I love our game, and I think the position we have as leaders of the community, we need to do the best job we possibly can around discrimination," Mitchell said.

"We have some stuff – I don't want to go into it – but I just want to put it out there that if you have any form of racism in you, as a Hawthorn person, we're not interested in having you as part of our club.

"So while we're all enjoying a fantastic win, and we should all be enjoying it, unfortunately some parts of our Hawthorn family can't enjoy it because of what heroes on their keyboards think they're capable of doing.

Learn More 14:13

"Any one of those who ever wears brown and gold, we don't want you."

Mitchell added any AFL player puts an enormous amount into his game.

"For that to be called out because of how they look – honestly, grow up. It's absolutely ridiculous," he said.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:13 Full post-match, R12: Hawks Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 12’s match against Adelaide

06:03 Full post-match, R12: Crows Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 12’s match against Hawthorn

06:47 Highlights: Hawthorn v Adelaide The Hawks and Crows clash in round 12

01:54 Mighty Moore's clinical high-five steers Hawks to memorable win Dylan Moore amasses 27 disposals, drills five majors and sets up two goals for 250th-gamer Jack Gunston in a dominant performance

00:32 Ginni goes bananas on siren as Hawks fans roar Jack Ginnivan curls through a marvellous snap on the three-quarter-time siren and he celebrates in style

00:47 Cook starts cooking as Crows surge back Brayden Cook straightens and shoots truly before a super banana finish to bring Adelaide closer

00:45 Gunston's cracking curler delights former teammates Jack Gunston threads a slick snap and his ex-premiership teammates applaud from the stands

00:33 Jiath on report after Hinge headbutt Changkuoth Jiath is reported after making head contact with Mitch Hinge

00:48 Moore triples up in a flash as hot Hawks continue to dash Dylan Moore drives through a brilliant boundary finish before nailing his third major just seconds later

00:38 Schoenberg's crazy bounce a timely response Harry Schoenberg breaks through traffic and receives a kind bounce to cut the early margin

00:50 Hawks smalls catch fire early in rampant start Dylan Moore runs onto it and makes no mistake before Jack Ginnivan's clever crumbing finish

00:33 Milestone man Gunston slots typical beauty to lift Hawks faithful Jack Gunston works the angle beautifully from distance in his 250th career game

Asked if he hesitated about giving publicity to the matter, Mitchell replied "100 per cent I do".

"I spoke to some people involved and said, 'Is this something you want me (to say)?', because I only want to help the people affected by it.

"When they are affected, all I can do is support them in any way I have the power to do.

Learn More 06:47

"I get the power of a press conference – do you want me to support that, or does it make it worse? – and the comment was, 'We need to show as much support as we can'.

"I have people who should be celebrating – who are celebrating still – but there's a black dog following them around, if you like."