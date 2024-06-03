Bodhi Uwland handpasses during the match between Gold Coast and Essendon at People First Stadium in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast defender Bodhi Uwland has been rewarded for an exceptional display against Essendon in round 12 with a deserved AFL Rising Star nomination.

The 20-year-old stood up under intense pressure down back as the Bombers threatened to make a late charge, but ultimately the Suns held on for an 11-point victory at People First Stadium.

Uwland took a game-high 13 marks, four intercepts and had 19 disposals at 89.5 per cent efficiency in just his 13th career game.

A graduate of Gold Coast's Academy, Uwland made his debut in the first round of 2023.

He has been hailed as a tough defensive utility who can take contested grabs and lock down his opponent.

01:12

AFL Rising Star: Bodhi Uwland stars in Round 12

Check out the Rising Star for AFL’s Round 12, Bodhi Uwland

Sunday's win moves the Suns into eighth spot on the ladder with a 7-5 record.

Gold Coast next faces St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

2024 Rising Star nominees

OR: Matt Roberts (Sydney)
R1: Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)
R2: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)
R3: Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)
R4: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs)
R5: Harley Reid (West Coast)
R6: Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)
R7: Jake Rogers (Gold Coast)
R8: Caleb Windsor (Melbourne)
R9: Colby McKercher (North Melbourne)
R10: Kai Lohmann (Brisbane)
R11: Harvey Harrison (Collingwood)
R12: Bodhi Uwland (Gold Coast)