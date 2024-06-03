The Bulldogs are set to be without James Harmes for multiple weeks

James Harmes looks on after the Western Bulldogs' win over Collingwood in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs recruit James Harmes will be sidelined until after the club's mid-season bye in round 15 after straining his hamstring against Collingwood, but Tom Liberatore and Ed Richards are set to return against Brisbane on Friday night.

Harmes was subbed out of the 18-point win in the first quarter and will miss at least three weeks after scans confirmed a low-grade hamstring strain over the weekend.

The 28-year-old has played eight games for the Bulldogs since crossing from Melbourne last October, but will now miss fixtures against the Lions and Fremantle before pushing to return against North Melbourne in round 16.

Forward Laitham Vandermeer also exited the game on Friday night due to a hamstring issue but remains a chance to be available this week.

Liberatore is expected to play his first game since suffering another concussion against Hawthorn in round eight.

The 32-year-old has missed six games this season due to concussion protocols after also collapsing behind play against Essendon in round five.

But after being cleared to return last month following extensive medical testing and specialist consultation, Liberatore is ready to resume his career.

Richards is also on track to exit concussion protocols against Chris Fagan's side after his blistering run of form in the midfield was halted against Sydney in round 11. Both will need to prove their fitness on Wednesday.

Anthony Scott could also be available for selection after suffering another concussion in the same game as Richards.

Luke Beveridge's side has resuscitated its season across the past month, winning three of four games around a gallant performance against ladder leader Sydney to sit just a win outside the top eight after round 12.

Greater Western Sydney, Gold Coast, Collingwood and Melbourne are all just above the Dogs, one win ahead on 28 premiership points.