L-R: Patrick Dangerfield, Callan Ward, Jake Waterman. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHO IS a chance to play in round 13?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R13 ins and outs. Check it out.

The Crows need to replace prime ball-winner Matt Crouch (shoulder) and have looked to their youth after a 27-point loss to Hawthorn, handing 19-year-old Billy Dowling his debut. Dowling was the standout midfield option at SANFL level, racking up a game-high 29 disposals and six inside 50s at the weekend and continuing an excellent run of form. There is also the option of elevating Sam Berry from substitute duties on a five-day break. Draftee Daniel Curtin spent more time up the ground in the SANFL and had 21 disposals and seven rebound 50s to push his case for an AFL return, while key defender Nick Murray played his first game back from an ACL injury and was terrific. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Sam Berry (replaced Taylor Walker)

The Lions have more experience on the way back to face the Western Bulldogs on Friday night, with tall forward Eric Hipwood available after serving a one-match suspension. Brandon Starcevich is also expected to return from a calf injury that has seen him miss the past four matches. Brandon Ryan is likely to make way for Hipwood, while Starcevich's inclusion would make for a tricky selection, with Bruce Reville, Noah Answerth and Harry Sharp all on the edge of the 23. Deven Robertson, Jarryd Lyons and James Tunstill have all been playing terrific football in the VFL. – Michael Whiting

R11 sub: Harry Sharp (replaced Brandon Ryan)

Eric Hipwood in action during the R8 match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba on May 5, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Blues remain unsure whether Marc Pittonet (finger) will be available for Sunday night's crunch clash with the Bombers. However, the form of Tom De Koning as a solo ruck might give coach Michael Voss the luxury to be patient. Jack Carroll (32 disposals, six clearances) pressed his case for a recall at VFL level, while first-year youngster Billy Wilson (26 disposals, four marks) has made impressive strides recently. Adam Cerra (hamstring), Matt Cottrell (foot), David Cuningham (calf) and Jack Martin (calf) are among a crop of players who won't return until after next week's bye. – Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Jack Carroll (replaced Orazio Fantasia)

Max Gawn and Marc Pittonet compete during the round nine match between Carlton and Melbourne at the MCG, May 9. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood is dealing with an injury crisis at the moment and might not get too much relief ahead of the King's Birthday match. Will Hoskin-Elliott is on track to be available against Melbourne, but Tom Mitchell is expected to miss more football with a plantar fascia issue. Reef McInnes could return after missing the past two games due to concussion. Nathan Kreuger put his hand up for his first AFL chance in over 12 months by kicking three goals in the VFL. Ed Allan played limited minutes against Footscray after being dropped following his debut. Tew Jiath was included in the 26 for the first time last Thursday and is closing in on a debut. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Wil Parker (replaced John Noble)

Missed chances cost the Bombers as their seven-match unbeaten run was ended by the Suns on Sunday. They have a growing injury list, with Mason Redman (hamstring) out of the blockbuster against Carlton. Todd Goldstein (ankle) and Kyle Langford (hip) will need to prove their fitness to be available. Nick Bryan (15 disposals and 20 hitouts) will retain his spot if Goldstein is unavailable, or the Bombers could play two ruckmen. Nate Caddy is likely to earn a recall if Langford isn't fit to play. Will Setterfield (29 disposals, seven tackles, six clearances and two goals) impressed on return from injury at VFL level, while Dylan Shiel had 26 touches and six clearances. Alwyn Davey jnr and Archie Roberts were part of the extended AFL squad last week. – Dejan Kalinic

Last week's sub: Elijah Tsatas (replaced Kyle Langford)

Nate Caddy after the round 11 match between Richmond and Essendon at the MCG, May 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Cats have a big call to make on skipper Patrick Dangerfield, who is pushing for selection after a fortnight in the main group. Having flagged a conservative approach earlier in his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury, will Chris Scott pick him to face the Swans after three losses in four games, or give him another two weeks off with the bye? The same dilemma applies to Ollie Henry's hamstring awareness. Brandan Parfitt continues to produce big numbers in the VFL, with 34 touches, 12 clearances and five tackles in a win over Richmond. First-year mid George Stevens (32 disposals, seven clearances) also found plenty of it, while small forward Ted Clohesy had three goals from 27 disposals. Rhys Stanley had 21 hitouts and 10 disposals while sharing ruck duties with Geelong Falcons youngster Joe Pike. – Michael Rogers

Last week's sub: Gary Rohan (replaced Oliver Henry)

Oliver Henry celebrates a goal during the R10 match between Geelong and Gold Coast at TIO Stadium on May 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

There's not a lot of reason for Damien Hardwick to change his team for Saturday night's match against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium. Co-captain Jarrod Witts is still carrying a hamstring niggle and is unavailable, while Lloyd Johnston is desperately trying to overcome illness to regain his spot in the 22. Malcolm Rosas jnr returned from a hamstring injury in the VFL at the weekend and should be considered for selection, while veterans Levi Casboult (four goals) and Brandon Ellis (32 disposals and two goals), along with draftee Jake Rogers (two goals) kept the pressure on with strong performances at the lower level. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: David Swallow (replaced Bailey Humphrey)

The Giants will lose Stephen Coniglio (shoulder) for much of the next month, but Callan Ward (illness) will come back into the side this weekend and should replace him. Callum Brown (suspension) will also make his return from a three-match ban, but Adam Kingsley will need to find a defensive replacement for Harry Perryman (hamstring). It won't be Jack Buckley (calf), who is still sidelined, while Isaac Cumming (hamstring) and Josh Kelly (calf) are also at least another week away and will miss this week's clash with the Hawks. Braydon Preuss (back) has undergone surgery this week. – Riley Beveridge

R11 sub: Toby McMullin (replaced Stephen Coniglio)

Callan Ward kicks the ball during the R10 match between GWS and Western Bulldogs at Engie Stadium on May 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Hawthorn is in form and has a stack of players queueing up for a spot in Sam Mitchell's side. Lloyd Meek might come back in and replace Ned Reeves, but is no guarantee to return from an ankle injury. Nick Watson kicked 4.3 from 22 touches in his first appearance for Box Hill and might not play too many more in the VFL. Chad Wingard also kicked four goals against Essendon's VFL side in his most complete performance yet since recovering from a ruptured Achilles. Max Ramsden was dominant with 27 hit-outs, 23 disposals and two goals at Windy Hill. Finn Maginness (39), Harry Morrison (36) and Josh Ward (33) all collected big numbers, while Ethan Phillips was the carryover emergency again. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Luke Breust (replaced Calsher Dear)

This could be the week for statements at the selection table for the Demons following their disastrous performance against Fremantle. Winger Lachie Hunter comes out of the side after re-injuring his calf, but wholesale changes could be in order after several players turned in below-par performances. The forward line remains the Demons' biggest pain point, however Jacob van Rooyen is a good chance to return to face the Pies in a boost for their attack after sitting out last week's game with an adductor injury. Defender Tom McDonald was swung forward late against the Dockers and kicked two of the Demons' seven goals, while veteran Ben Brown remains in the mix after travelling to the Red Centre as the side's emergency. Harrison Petty has struggled to recapture the brilliant form he displayed last season after an injury-interrupted summer, and his two-disposal outing against Freo was a new low. Fellow forward Daniel Turner, albeit in his first game back from injury, was equally as quiet, while recruit Shane McAdam has struggled in his three games so far in the red and blue. If the Demons are looking for some fresh faces, recruit Tom Fullarton (two goals, 19 touches) is pushing for a club debut, while young forward Matthew Jefferson backed up his five-goal outing with another two goals at the lower level. Koltyn Tholstrup could also earn a call-up following his 21-disposal, nine-tackle VFL showing. - Alison O'Connor

Last week's sub: Taj Woewodin (replaced Lachie Hunter)

The Kangas have cleared co-captain Jy Simpkin (quad) and veteran Hugh Greenwood (Achilles) for this Saturday's potentially winnable clash with the Eagles. However, youngster Colby McKercher (foot) remains sidelined and won't play. Kallan Dawson will be an option to bolster the side's backline, having returned through the VFL following an ankle issue before the bye. Griffin Logue (knee) is also nearing a highly anticipated return following a year on the sidelines and should make his comeback through the VFL within the next two weeks. – Riley Beveridge

R11 sub: Charlie Lazzaro (replaced Zane Duursma)

Jy Simpkin in action during the R4 match between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Norwood Oval on April 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Another three – if not four – changes are on the cards, with Mykelti Lefau (ACL), Marlion Pickett (calf) and Dustin Martin (managed) all to come out of the team that faced Geelong. Dion Prestia (managed), Tim Taranto (wrist) and Shai Bolton (concussion) will return, but none of the trio will fill Lefau's key forward role. Options include sending Noah Balta to the forward line and bringing mid-season recruit Jacob Blight (20 disposals and 11 intercepts in the VFL) in for his debut in defence, recalling Jacob Koschitzke (10 and eight intercepts) to play at either end of the field, or recent addition Campbell Gray (13 and 2.2) into the attack. If an additional runner needs to make way for the inclusions, last week's debutant Kaleb Smith may be the unlucky one. – Sarah Black

Last week's sub: Kaleb Smith (replaced Marlion Pickett)

Brad Crouch should finally be ready for a recall after collecting 31 disposals, 12 tackles and 11 clearances in the win over Frankston on Saturday night. Mattaes Phillipou also made an impact with 26 touches, 13 tackles and seven clearances at Kinetic Stadium. Cooper Sharman kicked the last two goals of the game to pinch the win, finishing with three majors after being dropped. Liam Stocker could return from injury. Zak Jones, Ben Paton and Tom Campbell all didn’t play in the VFL after being included in the 26-man AFL squad for the trip to Perth. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Dan Butler (replaced Max King)

The Swans will make at least one change coming off the bye, with Tom McCartin cleared to return in the place of Aaron Francis. The rest of the 22 is settled and it's hard to see John Longmire making many unforced changes to his top-of-the-table side until the likes of Callum Mills, Robbie Fox and Luke Parker are available for selection again. Matt Roberts and Braeden Campbell have shared the sub role in recent games and one of them could have the vest again on Sunday. - Martin Smith

R11 sub: Matt Roberts (replaced Aaron Francis)

Tom McCartin speaks with the trainers during the round eight match between Sydney and GWS on May 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles are hopeful star forward Jake Waterman (shoulder) will be available to take on North Melbourne after he was withdrawn late against St Kilda, but club champion Tim Kelly (hip) is less likely to return. With young star Harley Reid suspended, there is scope to reward midfielder Jai Culley for a strong run of WAFL form, which included a standout performance against Perth on Sunday with 30 disposals, 12 inside 50s and a goal. Draftee Clay Hall (30 and five tackles) is also winning plenty of the ball at WAFL level and the Eagles could soon choose to give the inside midfielder his first taste of AFL action. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Zane Trew (replaced Jack Williams)

Luke Beveridge should be boosted by the return of star midfield pair Tom Liberatore and Ed Richards but both will need to prove their fitness on Wednesday after their latest concussion issues. Tony Scott could also be available after entering concussion protocols. Former first-round pick Jedd Busslinger continued his development with 24 touches and 11 marks for Footscray as he mounts a case for a debut in the second half of the season. Oskar Baker kicked three goals from 21 disposals against Collingwood’s VFL side, while Caleb Poulter finished with 18 touches after being included in the squad. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Lachie McNeil (replaced James Harmes)