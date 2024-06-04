Check out our experts' mid-season All-Australian team. Who gets in, who's unlucky, vote on your skipper

Luke Ryan, Isaac Heeney, Nick Daicos. Pictures: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE is on track to equal its highest number of All-Australian selections in history, while Sydney is the best represented club in AFL.com.au's mid-season AA team.

Nine AFL.com.au reporters based in multiple states around the country voted for their mid-year All-Australian teams this week, with the Swans (four selections) and the Dockers (three) leading the way.

>> CHECK OUT OUR FULL TEAM AND VOTE ON YOUR SKIPPER BELOW

Fremantle defender Luke Ryan is one of just five players to be picked in all nine teams, while teammates Caleb Serong and Alex Pearce (eight votes each) also had good support.

The Dockers have had three All-Australians in the same year just twice before, in 2014 (Nat Fyfe, Hayden Ballantyne and Aaron Sandilands) and way back in 2003 (Matthew Pavlich, Peter Bell and Paul Hasleby).

The ladder-leading Swans unsurprisingly dominated, with Isaac Heeney (nine votes), Chad Warner, Nick Blakey (eight votes each) and Errol Gulden (seven) all popular picks.

Errol Gulden, Chad Warner and Isaac Heeney warm up ahead of the match between Sydney and Essendon at the SCG in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Swans have not had four All-Australians in the same year since they had five in 2016, when Lance Franklin, Josh Kennedy, Luke Parker, Daniel Hannebery and Dane Rampe were all selected.

Greater Western Sydney, Melbourne, Essendon and Carlton (two each) were the other clubs with multiple selections, while Port Adelaide, Hawthorn, St Kilda, Richmond and North Melbourne have no selections.

Underlining how open this year's field is at the halfway point of the season, a total of 45 players earned at least one selection from our reporters.

Nick Daicos, Charlie Curnow, Max Gawn, Ryan and Heeney were the only players to be picked in all nine teams.

Steven May and Max Gawn celebrate a goal during round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The team has nine players – Jake Waterman, Jesse Hogan, Ben King, Max Holmes, Izak Rankine, Nic Martin, Pearce, Blakey and Warner – who are on track for their first ever All-Australian blazer.

Our collective team was not picked through a consensus, with our reporters instead submitting their 22s individually from each other.

Of last year’s mid-season team picked by our reporters, 16 players went on to be selected in the official team at the end of the year.

AFL.com.au's 2024 mid-season All-Australian team

B: Luke Ryan, Alex Pearce, Harris Andrews

HB: Nick Blakey, Sam Taylor, Max Holmes

C: Caleb Serong, Nick Daicos, Zach Merrett

HF: Christian Petracca, Charlie Curnow, Marcus Bontempelli

F: Jake Waterman, Jesse Hogan, Izak Rankine

Foll: Max Gawn, Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner

I/C: Patrick Cripps, Errol Gulden, Ben King, Nic Martin