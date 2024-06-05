Check out some of the mouthwatering, must-watch clashes and secure your ticketes

Chad Warner and Errol Gulden celebrate a goal in Sydney's win over Collingwood in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WE'RE heading to the pointy end of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership season and the storylines are rapidly taking shape.

Can the Bombers finally, FINALLY win a final? Will the Blues go at least one step better than last year's preliminary final? Can anyone catch a dominant Sydney? Is Fremantle all grown up and ready to give September a shake? Will North Melbourne and Richmond fans be singing the song at the final siren?

No matter who you follow and what's at stake, whether it's pride or a premiership, make sure you don't miss a minute of the action live at the ground.

We've run the rule over some of the standout games remaining in this year's fixture. Check out our top picks below and secure your seats!

Mark Blicavs and Jake Stringer in action during Geelong's clash with Essendon in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong v Essendon

Round 16, Saturday, June 29, MCG, 7.30pm AEST.

The annual 'Country Round' clash should have plenty on the line as the Cats and Bombers chase finals places in 2024. Pitting twin brothers Brad and Chris Scott against one another in the coaches' boxes, the Bombers will need to break a six-match losing streak to the Cats if they are to claim four points.

Collingwood v Essendon

Round 17, Friday, July 5, MCG, 7.40pm AEST.

It doesn't get much bigger than two finals-chasing Victorian powerhouses at the MCG on a Friday night. The Bombers and Magpies played out a thrilling draw on Anzac Day, and both will be hoping for top-eight finishes in 2024.

GWS v Carlton

Round 17, Saturday, July 6, Engie Stadium, 7.30pm AEST.

A trip to Engie Stadium shapes as being challenging for all teams in the second half of the year, but the Blues will be hoping to claim four points in a game that could shape not only the top eight, but the top four. Charlie Curnow v Leek Aleer was must-watch in round six, when Toby Greene was suspended for collecting Jordan Boyd with a late bump.

Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal in Carlton's clash with GWS in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood v Geelong

Round 18, Friday, July 12, MCG, 7.40pm AEST.

These two teams have played out a few classics in recent seasons and round 18 marks their first meeting of 2024. In round 22 last year, the Pies recorded a thrilling eight-point win despite Jeremy Cameron's seven-goal haul, while they won by 22 in round one. The Cats got the better of Collingwood in another thriller, by six points, in the 2022 qualifying final.

Hawthorn v Collingwood

Round 19, Saturday, July 20, MCG, 4.35pm AEST.

Could the in-form Hawks still be in finals contention by the time this meeting comes around? Despite Hawthorn's struggles in recent seasons, it stunned the Pies in round 21 last year, and almost charged home to win again in Gather Round this year. Plus, this will be the first time Hawks forward Jack Ginnivan comes up against his former club in Melbourne.

Jack Ginnivan and Brayden Maynard clash during the round four match between Collingwood and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, April 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast v Brisbane

Round 20, Saturday, July 27, People First Stadium, 4.35pm AEST.

QClash 27 promises to be another beauty as the Suns and Lions go toe-to-toe for bragging rights. An injury-hit Lions side won this encounter earlier in the year but the lure of a maiden finals appearance could propel the Suns to glory.

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne

Round 21, Friday, August 2, Marvel Stadium, 7.15pm AEST.

This potentially looms as the match of the round as both teams strive for a place in the top eight. The Demons have won four of the past five clashes between the sides but the Dogs under Bevo are never an easy prospect.

Collingwood v Carlton

Round 21, Saturday, August 3, MCG, 7.30pm AEST.

The battle between these two traditional rivals is always must-watch viewing and this match promises to be no exception. The round eight clash earlier this season was a beauty, with the Pies getting up by a goal. Could we get another record home and away crowd between the sides?

Nick Daicos celebrates his match-winning goal against Carlton in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney v Collingwood

Round 22, Friday, August 9, SCG, 7.40pm AEST.

This could be as crucial a late-season match-up as any, with the Swans aiming to secure top spot on the ladder and the Pies potentially battling for a spot in the eight. The reigning premiers have not beaten the Swans at the SCG since 2019.

North Melbourne v West Coast

Round 22, Saturday, August 10, Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST.

The Eagles venture to Blundstone Arena for only the fourth time in history in what looms as an intriguing match despite the teams sitting in the lower reaches of the ladder, especially if the Roos are still winless at this point.

Nick Larkey snaps at goal amid Jayden Hunt's smother during North Melbourne's clash with West Coast in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle v Geelong

Round 22, Saturday, August 10, Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST.

A win over perennial contender Geelong could cement the Dockers' finals hopes. Fremantle will be looking to lock away the four points for every home game in the second half of the year, and recent history says the Cats are only a 50/50 chance at Optus Stadium against the Dockers.

Richmond v St Kilda

Round 22, Sunday, August 11, Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST.

Both sides will be desperate for a late-season boost, and this is one of the most likely chances for both sides to bank a win. The Tigers will have to defy a dismal recent record at Marvel, though - they've been winless in their past nine games at the venue.

Jack Higgins tackles Tim Taranto during St Kilda's clash with Richmond in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon v Sydney

Round 23, Friday, August 16, Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST.

Weird stuff tends to happen in this fixture, which also delivers more than its fair share of close games. With both teams looking at a top-four spot after the first half of the year, expect the unexpected amid plenty of drama.

Port Adelaide v Adelaide

Round 23, Saturday, August 17, Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST.

There's nothing like a Showdown, regardless of where the two teams are placed on the ladder. The Crows have won four of the past five SA derbies, despite finishing below Port on the ladder in that time. Can the Power get one back as they seek to firm up a finals berth?