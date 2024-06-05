Check out the line-ups for Thursday night's clash between Adelaide and Richmond

Reilly O'Brien, Shai Bolton and Jordan Dawson. Pictures: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has dropped ruckman Reilly O'Brien for Thursday night's match against Richmond, while the Tigers have recalled forward Jacob Koschitzke and welcomed back three stars from injury.

O'Brien is one of four outs for the Crows, with veteran forward Taylor Walker also missing due to a back injury while Matt Crouch (shoulder) and wingman Brayden Cook (knee) are also injured.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE INS AND OUTS OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS

The club is hopeful both Walker and Cook will be fit to play Sydney next week.

In good news for the home side, skipper Jordan Dawson has overcome a foot issue and has been named to face the Tigers.

Ruckman Kieran Strachan has been recalled for his first senior game in more than two years, while the Crows have also named Ned McHenry and Will Hamill alongside debutant Billy Dowling.

Learn More 05:02

The Tigers have named Koschitzke for just his fourth senior game of the season, replacing the injured Mykelti Lefau up forward, while gun trio Shai Bolton, Tim Taranto and Dion Prestia all return.

Dustin Martin has been managed ahead of his 300th game next week, while Marlion Pickett (calf) and youngster Kaleb Smith (omitted) are out.

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: K.Strachan, N.McHenry, B.Dowling, W.Hamill

Out: T.Walker (back), R.O'Brien (omitted), M.Crouch (shoulder), B.Cook (injured)

Last week's sub: Sam Berry

RICHMOND

In: S.Bolton, T.Taranto, D.Prestia, J.Koschitzke

Out: M.Lefau (knee), D.Martin (managed), K.Smith (omitted), M.Pickett (calf)

Last week's sub: Kaleb Smith