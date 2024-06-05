Jamie Elliott during a Collingwood training session at Olympic Park Oval, May 1, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD captain Darcy Moore says Jamie Elliott's health is the main priority as the premiership forward battles a vascular problem that will sideline him for at least another six weeks.

Elliott hasn't featured at AFL level since round eight because of the vascular issue in his foot, which the Magpies say is almost resolved.

The 31-year-old is on track to resume outdoor training in the club's rehabilitation group this week, but still faces up to another two months out of the team.

Elliott's ongoing battle comes with ninth-placed Collingwood tackling a huge injury toll ahead of the King's Birthday blockbuster against Melbourne.

"Jamie's dealing with an injury concern at the moment and taking a bit of time to recover," Moore said on Wednesday.

"He's still in that recovery phase, so his health is obviously paramount and comes first.

"Then once he's done with that phase he'll look to try and get back out there on the field.

"We just wish him all the best but his health is definitely paramount right now."

Fellow forwards Brody Mihocek (hamstring), Mason Cox (knee/concussion), Joe Richards (foot) and Dan McStay (knee - season) are also out of action, though Will Hoskin-Elliott (hamstring) and young key forward Reef McInnes (concussion) could return against Melbourne.

Star trio Jordan De Goey (groin), Tom Mitchell (foot) and Scott Pendlebury (bicep) are also out of a depleted midfield unit.

Collingwood has used regular defenders Jeremy Howe and Billy Frampton to fill holes in attack in recent weeks, and Ash Johnson was recalled for last-round's loss to the Western Bulldogs.

Dual All-Australian defender Moore began his career as a forward but laughed off suggestions he could return to the role as a solution to the Pies' personnel problems.

"We've got plenty of options," Moore said.

"We've tried some guys in different roles across the field over the last few weeks and always with a bit of change there are some issues.

"But by the same token it's exciting as well for our fans to get a new look at the team.

"I'm sure we'll try something new on Monday."

That could include a recall for versatile tall Nathan Kreuger, who kicked three goals in the VFL last week.

Kreuger hasn't played at senior level since round seven last year and has managed just seven games since crossing to the Magpies from Geelong at the end of 2022.

"He's obviously had some injury concerns earlier in the season, but he's been back out on the field over the last few weeks and he really took advantage on the weekend," Moore said.

"We've got some personnel out, some key forwards and tall personnel in front of the ball, so there's definitely opportunities there.

"That's something that we'll look at for sure, bringing someone like him in."