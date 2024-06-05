Matthew Nicks says Thursday's match against Richmond and a chance at redemption can't come quick enough

Crows players after the round 12 match between Hawthorn and Adelaide at the MCG, June 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has a chip on its shoulder going into its round-13 home fixture against Richmond, coach Matthew Nicks says.

The Crows are still smarting from what Nicks describes as their worst performance of the year, a lacklustre 27-point loss to Hawthorn last Saturday.

Which is why Nicks is welcoming the short five-day break between that defeat and hosting the injury-ravaged Tigers at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

"What you find out after games like (the Hawthorn defeat), there's a frustration that you have for a period of time and then you're able to snap yourself out of that and go, 'Hey, we have got a job to do'," Nicks said on Wednesday.

"We don't want to play games at that level and we believe we're better than that, so we're frustrated and we were angry ... it wasn't acceptable.

"A five-day break is a bonus for us because we can play as soon as possible to try and rectify it.

"We're clear on the fact that (last Saturday) is not acceptable and we're not going to stand for that.

"So we'll come into this week's game with a real chip on our shoulder."

Crows spearhead Taylor Walker remains in doubt after being substituted at half-time of the Hawthorn game with a recurrence of a back injury.

Walker did running drills and didn't train with his teammates on Wednesday, with Nicks delaying a decision on the 34-year-old former captain's availability.

Taylor Walker sits on the bench during the round 12 match between Hawthorn and Adelaide at the MCG, June 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're just mindful of the five-day break ... for the players that are 30 years and over, it becomes quite a challenge," the coach said.

"He is unique though, the big guy. He loves a challenge and he also loves a big stage ... he is a super-important player for us."

Nicks confirmed at least one change, with Billy Dowling, pick 43 at the 2022 draft, replacing Matt Crouch who will miss the rest of the season because of shoulder surgery.

Captain Jordan Dawson, despite nursing a foot complaint, will front against a Richmond side without the rested Dustin Martin.

Jordan Dawson speaks to players during the round 12 match between Hawthorn and Adelaide at the MCG June 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The triple premiership hero and three-time Norm Smith medallist will play his 300th game for the Tigers on June 15 against Hawthorn at the MCG.

17th-placed Richmond is expected to regain Tim Taranto from a broken wrist, along with Dion Prestia (rested last-start) and Shai Bolton (concussion) for the clash against the Crows, who sit three places above them on the ladder.