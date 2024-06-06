Everything you need to know ahead of round 13 of AFL Fantasy

Zac Fisher kicks the ball during North Melbourne's clash against St Kilda in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ONE DOWN, three to go.

The second bye round is here, and out of the four, this one should be the easiest with only two teams having a break.

Once again, only your best 18 on field scores will count towards your overall total. Throughout the round, players on their bye can still be traded and shuffled within your team, however, at the start of the final game between Collingwood and Melbourne on Monday, all players will be locked away.

This week it is important to be targeting players coming off their bye and looking ahead to make sure you have a balance of players across the next three weeks to ensure you have 18 or more playing each and every week.

Who's on the bye?

Round 13 – Fremantle and Port Adelaide

Round 14 – Carlton, Essendon, Geelong, Gold Coast, Melbourne and West Coast

Round 15 – Adelaide, Collingwood, Hawthorn, Richmond, St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs

Trap or treat?

How will you use your three trades this week? Here are some traps to avoid and some treats worth considering.

Chad Warner (MID, $889,000) – TRAP

Warner has been on fire, averaging 110 in his past three games, but during this time he has kicked a total of nine goals. Scoring like this with goals is difficult to maintain, but if anyone can do it, Chad's the man.

Chad Warner and Errol Gulden celebrate a goal in Sydney's win over Collingwood in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $836,000) – TREAT

Over the past three weeks, LDU has averaged 111 and has done it against some difficult opponents. For those shopping in this price range, we believe he is one of the best picks who could get even better.

Lachie Neale (MID, $831,000) – TRAP

Heading into last year's byes, Neale was scoring like a premium. However, he finished his last eight games averaging 92. Neale offers value, but you're better off finding the extra money to aim higher.

Tom Green (MID, $761,000) – TREAT

The time has finally arrived. Green is ripe for the picking after having his bye last week. He has only averaged 91 in his past three games but at this price, he is nearly a straight swap from Jeremy Sharp.

Tom Green handballs during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Geelong in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Zac Fisher (DEF/FWD, $751,000) – TREAT

Since wearing the substitute vest in round seven, Fisher has gone on to average 110 in his past four games. His draw coming up is great for defenders, making Fisher one of the easiest trade decisions this week.

Most traded in

Zac Fisher (DEF/FWD, $751,000)

Billy Dowling (MID, $200,000)

Toby McMullin (FWD, $260,000)

Errol Gulden (MID, $933,000)

Tom Green (MID, $761,000)

Grabbing a premium player coming off their bye is 100 per cent the right thing to do over the bye rounds, and after his bye last year Errol Gulden (MID, $933,000) went on to average 118. Coming off scores of 119 and 116, Gulden is the No.1 premium option to target.

After a cheap downgrade option? Then look no further than Adelaide's Billy Dowling (MID/FWD, $200,000), who will debut tonight. Dowling has averaged 95 in the SANFL this year and is coming off a huge 121 from 30 disposals, eight marks and six tackles. If he can avoid starting in the vest, make sure he is on your ground against the Tigers.

Billy Dowling during an Adelaide training session. Picture: Adelaide FC

West Coast will debut Jack Hutchinson (FWD, $200,000). Just days after signing, the mid-season mature-age recruit will play his first game on Saturday after kicking five goals in the WAFL last week for a score of 91.

Most traded out

Harley Reid (MID/FWD, $559,000)

Sam Clohesy (DEF/MID, $579,000)

Darcy Wilson (MID/FWD, $652,000)

Riley Bonner (DEF/MID, $775,000)

Matt Crouch (MID, $911,000)

The most owned player this year has been handed a two-match suspension and now must be traded. Harley Reid (MID/FWD, $559,000) has been outstanding and although now is the time to part ways, he still deserves an invite on your end of season trip.

Another player who has done their job this year is Matt Crouch (MID, $911,000). Crouch has gone up $177k and averaged 106. He injured his shoulder in the first quarter last week and did his owners proud by fighting on to score a game-high 133. After one of the gutsiest performances of the year, Crouch will now miss the remainder of the season.

Matt Crouch looks dejected after Kuwarna's loss to Collingwood in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and here are my best captain options for you to consider.

Thursday night

Toby Nankervis v Adelaide

Nankervis is coming off a huge 141 against Toby Conway last week and loves teaching inexperienced rucks a lesson. Reilly O'Brien has been dropped and tonight he has his sights on Kieran Strachan.

Friday night

Tim English v Brisbane

Although his scores have been up and down, English is worth a thought on Friday night as he goes head to head with Oscar McInerney. He scored 111 against him last year and is coming off a nice 116.

Tim English and Brodie Grundy compete in the ruck during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Sydney in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Saturday night

Sam Flanders v St Kilda

As we know, the Saints can give up plenty of points to their opposition defenders and Flanders meets them coming off scores of 113 and 122. Under the roof, a score of 120-plus isn’t out of the question.

Sunday night

Sam Walsh v Essendon

Last week against the Bombers, Noah Anderson (118), Sam Flanders (113) and Matt Rowell (106) all found plenty of the ball which leads me to think that the highest averaging midfielder in the game will do the same.

Monday

Max Gawn v Collingwood

Monday is worth waiting for and currently I have Gawn slightly ahead of Nick Daicos in my captain rankings. Gawn has averaged 120 in his last three games and on this big occasion, I expect him to fire!

