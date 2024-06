Join Nathan Schmook and Michael Whiting for AFL Daily

Josh Rachele in action during Adelaide's loss to Hawthorn in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nathan Schmook and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- A deep dive on the Crows ahead of a pivotal Thursday night clash

- Was resting Dusty Martin this week the right call?

- Stuart Dew is back! What does his future hold?

- Unpacking AFL.com.au's mid-season All-Australian team

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.