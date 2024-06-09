Vic Metro has held off the Allies in wet conditions for a strong win at the Marsh Under-18 Championships

Jagga Smith kicks the ball during Vic Metro's Marsh Under-18 Championships clash against the Allies on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

LIKELY top-20 picks Harry Oliver and Murphy Reid were terrific as Vic Metro was too strong for the Allies in Sunday's Marsh Under-18 Championships clash.

In its first game of the carnival, Metro got out to an early lead and managed to hold off the Allies to win 9.13 (67) to 6.15 (51) in wet conditions at Ikon Park.

VIC METRO v ALLIES Full match coverage and stats

Oliver was a standout across half-back, with the rebounder's run and carry important as well as his defensive work, with the Sandringham Dragons prospect gathering 24 disposals.

Reid adapted well to the slippery nature of the contest with 23 disposals and five tackles, with his ball use, deft kicking and decision-making on show throughout. He has won comparisons to Collingwood star Steele Sidebottom with his smarts and craft with the ball.

Previous Next 01:08 Uwland stands out for Allies in influential outing Gold Coast Academy prospect Zeke Uwland has an impressive 24-disposal day out in tough conditions

01:32 Reid impresses in all-round performance Murphy Reid was all over the ground in a hard-working outing against the Allies

01:09 Oliver stands out with workhorse outing Vic Metro defender Harrison Oliver amasses 24 disposals in a gritty performance against the Allies

05:18 U18 Boys National Champs Highlights: Vic Metro v Allies Vic Metro and the Allies clash in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys Championships

00:36 Kako creates hype with impressive double Essendon NGA star Isaac Kako increases his stocks with a pair of gems against the Allies in slippery conditions

00:28 Son of a gun Ashcroft crafts stunning opener Brisbane father-son prospect Levi Ashcroft lands a well-measured snap goal under pressure

Metro had too many top-end players in the game, with midfield trio Levi Ashcroft (24 disposals, two goals), Jagga Smith (33 disposals, eight clearances) and Christian Moraes (24 disposals) all impactful, while Damon Hollow was also in the middle of plenty of play with 21 disposals and a goal after a consistent first half of the season with the Calder Cannons.

Potential No.1 pick Josh Smillie had 16 disposals and kicked 1.1 while spending some of his time inside 50 as a forward target, while Essendon Next Generation Academy small forward Isaac Kako kicked two goals from 11 disposals, including a brilliant snap late in the fourth term.

Learn More 05:18

Bottom-ager Zeke Uwland once again showed why he is set to be one of the early picks at the draft in 2025 with 24 disposals and a game-high 729 metres gained for the Allies, with Brisbane Academy's Sam Marshall (23 disposals), Swans Academy's Lachie Carmichael (20) and Gold Coast Academy's Leo Lombard (18) also busy.

Jobe Shanahan had moments in attack for the Allies as one of their key marking options, with 12 disposals and six marks.

Learn More 01:32

It was the Allies' third game of their carnival following a win over Western Australia and defeat to South Australia in the opening round, with their fourth and final game coming against Vic Country in Brisbane on July 7.

VIC METRO 2.6 5.8 5.13 9.13 (67)

ALLIES 1.7 2.10 4.12 6.15 (51)

Goals

Vic Metro: Ashcroft 2, Kako 2, Dattoli, Gross, Hollow, Richardson, Smillie

Allies: Murphy 2, Depaoli-Kubank 2, Douglas, Annable