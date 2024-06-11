L-R: Izak Rankine, Nick Watson, Connor Rozee. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHO IS a chance to play in round 14?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R14 ins and outs. Check it out.

The Crows hope to be boosted by the firepower of star midfielder/forward Izak Rankine and experienced goalkicker Taylor Walker after respective hamstring and back injuries. A groin issue for ruckman Kieran Strachan could also mean an immediate recall for experienced big man Reilly O'Brien after his surprise axing. O'Brien responded well in the SANFL with 20 disposals and 32 hitouts. Key defender Nick Murray was excellent in a second SANFL game after recovering from his ACL injury, with Luke Pedlar also making a case while playing a full game in the midfield. Brayden Cook is expected to be available, with Zac Taylor and Dan Curtin both options if more youth is filtered through the team. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Ned McHenry (replaced Kieran Strachan)

Hard to see any changes for the Lions as they prepare to face St Kilda at the Gabba on Friday night. Fresh off a strong win over the Western Bulldogs and with an almost full strength – for 2024 – team back on the park, there's no reason to mix things up this week. Jarryd Lyons had 32 disposals and kicked three goals to continue his incredible VFL form last week, while Deven Robertson continued a strong return from injury. Harry Sharp and James Tunstill are wing options if the match committee decides Bruce Reville needs a one-week rest to help navigate his first season in the AFL. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Noah Answerth (replaced Conor McKenna)

Collingwood won't get any relief on the injury front this side of the bye, but the club doesn't expect to lose Nick Daicos this Sunday after he was subbed out on King's Birthday. Ash Johnson, Ed Allan and Tew Jiath were included in the 26-man squad on Monday, with the latter the carryover emergency. Reef McInnes collected 17 touches in his return game from concussion, while Harry DeMattia mounted a case for a debut in the coming weeks with his best showing yet at VFL level. Wil Parker collected 18 disposals after being dropped following a couple of weeks at senior level. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Jack Bytel (replaced Nick Daicos)

Harry DeMattia reacts at Collingwood training on April 3, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

After a flawless 92-point win and a rest to freshen up over the bye, it is hard to see the Dockers making any change this week. Key defender Brennan Cox is closing in on his return from a lengthy hamstring setback but will almost certainly be limited to managed WAFL minutes initially. Midfielder Matthew Johnson has been a regular but is out of the 23 at the moment after being managed and could push in if change is needed. Forward Tom Emmett was omitted against the Dees and is available after playing 11 games in the first half of the season. – Nathan Schmook

R12 sub: Corey Wagner (replaced Michael Frederick)

The Giants are hopeful that Jack Buckley (calf) and Josh Kelly (calf) could return as soon as Sunday's clash with the Power, though both face fitness tests on Friday to determine their availability. Isaac Cumming (hamstring) could also be set for a comeback this weekend, though it may be through the VFL. Lachie Ash (calf) and Stephen Coniglio (shoulder) aren't quite ready yet, but are close, while Harry Perryman (hamstring) is still a fortnight away. Toby McMullin (21 disposals, seven clearances, one goal) was among the best in the VFL over the weekend and could force his way into the starting 22, while key forward Max Gruzewski (11 disposals, six marks, two goals) has shown promising signs in recent weeks and continues to press his case for a maiden AFL call-up. ­– Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Toby McMullin (replaced Callum Brown)

Josh Kelly in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Essendon in round nine, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Pressure for spots remains fierce at Hawthorn right now. Mitch Lewis and Lloyd Meek will both push their cases for a spot against Richmond this weekend, but might not return until after the bye in round 15. Chad Wingard's AFL return hit a small speedbump on Sunday with the forward forced out of the VFL game with calf tightness. Nick Watson kicked four goals for the second successive week to put his hand up to play in Dustin Martin's 300th game. Harry Morrison (31 touches and 13 marks) and Max Ramsden (26 hitouts, three goals) overcame the challenge of the travel delay in Launceston to show they are both ready for another opportunity. Jai Serong was impressive down back, collecting 27 disposals, 10 marks and plenty of intercepts at Box Hill City Oval. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Luke Breust (replaced Ned Reeves)

The Kangas will lose Wil Dawson (shoulder) for the foreseeable future, but defensive reinforcements are coming. Miller Bergman (hamstring) will be available this weekend, while Griffin Logue (knee) should make his long-awaited comeback through the VFL next weekend. Riley Hardeman (23 disposals, 10 marks) will be an option for Sunday's clash with the Magpies, having been among the best in the VFL. Tyler Sellers (16 disposals, seven marks, three goals) could be a chance, while Zane Duursma is set to return from being managed. Either of their inclusions could see Toby Pink return to the backline, having played forward recently. Colby McKercher (foot) remains another week away, with Charlie Lazzaro (36 disposals, seven clearances) and Hugh Greenwood (29 disposals, 13 clearances, eight tackles) the pick of the bunch from the midfield in the reserves. – Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Eddie Ford (replaced Wil Dawson)

Riley Hardeman in action during the R7 match between North Melbourne and Adelaide at Blundstone Arena on April 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The expectation is skipper Connor Rozee will return after missing the pre-bye loss to Carlton with an ankle injury. The dynamic midfielder just needs to get through the remainder of the week unscathed to lead his team out against Greater Western Sydney on Sunday. Small forward Willie Rioli is also a chance to play, although is a little behind his skipper's recovery and needs a couple of good sessions through the remainder of the week. Jeremy Finlayson could come into the 22 after being a substitute against the Blues. – Michael Whiting

R12 sub: Jeremy Finlayson (replaced Charlie Dixon)

Willie Rioli looks on during the R11 match between Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) and North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena on May 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

In: Dustin Martin (managed) and Tom Lynch (hamstring). Not great news for this week's opponent Hawthorn, but excellent inclusions for Richmond. Jacob Koschitzke is likely to be the one to make way for spearhead Lynch, given Samson Ryan's ability to support Toby Nankervis in the ruck. Dion Prestia (calf) and Martin are likely to complete a straight swap. Tyler Sonsie has been playing a tough role at half-forward, but either hasn't been able to have much of an impact or has been overlooked by teammates, averaging 12 touches and kicking three behinds over the past month. Sam Banks (37 disposals, nine marks) was outstanding in the VFL. – Sarah Black

Last week's sub: Kane McAuliffe (replaced Tyler Sonsie)

Tom Lynch in action during Richmond's match against Carlton in R1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ross Lyon will be forced to make at least one change after banking a second straight win on Saturday night, with Dougal Howard sidelined with another hamstring injury. Zaine Cordy could return to bolster the defence against Brisbane on Friday night. Arie Schoenmaker was the carryover emergency against the Suns, while Brad Crouch collected another 27 touches and six clearances in the draw against Gold Coast's reserves. Zak Jones amassed 29 touches at RSEA Park, while perennial back-up Tom Campbell won the ruck battle with Ethan Read. Cooper Sharman and Hugo Garcia kicked three goals each, while Mattaes Phillipou finished with 20 touches and eight tackles. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Seb Ross (replaced Dougal Howard)

If Robbie Fox comes back from his shoulder injury to face Adelaide this week, there'll be a squeeze and it could be last week's sub, Braeden Campbell, who falls out of the side to face Adelaide. There's some depth in key positions out of the VFL side, too. Ruckman Peter Ladhams (23 disposals, 20 hitouts, eight clearances), defender Aaron Francis (18 disposals) and back-turned-forward Joel Hamling (eight marks, five goals) all performed creditably in a nine-point loss to Geelong. – Michael Rogers

Last week's sub: Braeden Campbell (replaced Nick Blakey)

Robbie Fox in action during the R7 match between Sydney and Hawthorn at the MCG on April 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Beveridge will be forced to make at least one change after Alex Keath strained his hamstring in the loss to Brisbane last Friday night. Ed Richards is set to return after clearing concussion protocols over the weekend. Former first-round pick Jedd Busslinger will come under consideration for a debut following a strong block at Footscray, while Buku Khamis could return to the 22 after being the sub against the Lions. Oskar Baker finished with 28 touches and a goal, while Anthony Scott amassed 30 disposals of his own. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Buku Khamis (replaced Rory Lobb)