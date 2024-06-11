Luke Nankervis is the round 13 AFL Rising Star nominee

Luke Nankervis runs with the ball during Adelaide's clash against Richmond in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE young gun Luke Nankervis has landed the AFL Rising Star nomination for round 13.

Nankervis, 21, impressed as the Crows suffered an eight-point loss to Richmond on Thursday night.

He had 28 disposals, 11 marks and 10 intercept possessions.

Nankervis has played 10 games this year and is averaging 17.3 disposals and 6.2 marks for the struggling Crows.

He is the Crows' first nominee for this year, with Max Michalanney and Luke Pedlar having earned nominations in 2023.

Adelaide is 4-8-1 and in the bottom four ahead of facing high-flying Sydney on Saturday night.

2024 Rising Star nominees

OR: Matt Roberts (Sydney)

R1: Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

R2: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

R3: Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)

R4: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs)

R5: Harley Reid (West Coast)

R6: Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)

R7: Jake Rogers (Gold Coast)

R8: Caleb Windsor (Melbourne)

R9: Colby McKercher (North Melbourne)

R10: Kai Lohmann (Brisbane)

R11: Harvey Harrison (Collingwood)

R12: Bodhi Uwland (Gold Coast)

R13: Luke Nankervis (Adelaide)