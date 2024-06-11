Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Crouch
|Shoulder
|Season
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Cheekbone
|1 week
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Patrick Parnell
|Shoulder
|Season
|Izak Rankine
|Hamstring
|Test
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Taylor Walker
|Back
|Test
|Josh Worrell
|Arm
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: June 11, 2024
Early prognosis
Walker and Rankine need to get through training on Wednesday night to prove their fitness, with Walker completing a solid running session on Monday. Rankine has passed all markers so far in his recovery. The Crows are confident a groin problem won't sideline Kieran Strachan, while Brayden Cook has overcome a jarred knee. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|Season
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: June 11, 2024
Early prognosis
No news is good news for the Lions. Ashcroft is continuing to progress his training and is expected to be doing everything with the main group in coming weeks. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Matt Cottrell
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|David Cuningham
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Orazio Fantasia
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch McGovern
|Glute
|TBC
|Harry McKay
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Hudson O'Keefe
|Hamstring
|4-8 weeks
|Marc Pittonet
|Finger
|Test
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: June 11, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues are confident McGovern and McKay have avoided any major concerns after being forced from the field over the weekend. Cerra, Cottrell, Cuningham and Martin could return after the bye, while Pittonet is also expected to be available soon. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Carmichael
|Concussion
|TBC
|Mason Cox
|Concussion/knee
|4-6 weeks
|Nick Daicos
|Shin
|Test
|Jordan De Goey
|Groin
|2 weeks
|Jamie Elliott
|Vascular
|5-7 weeks
|Ned Long
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|TBC
|Brody Mihocek
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Tom Mitchell
|Foot
|5-7 weeks
|Scott Pendlebury
|Bicep
|2 weeks
|Joe Richards
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Oscar Steene
|Toe
|5-7 weeks
|Updated: June 11, 2024
Early prognosis
Collingwood won't get any players back from injury before the mid-season bye in round 15, but the Magpies are confident Brownlow Medal contender Daicos will be available for Sunday's game against North Melbourne. Mitchell is the latest injury, with the club opting to surgically repair the plantar fascia issue he has been dealing with last week. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|1 week
|Sam Draper
|Knee
|1 week
|Xavier Duursma
|Quad
|1 week
|Saad El-Hawli
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Ben Hobbs
|Calf
|1 week
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|5 weeks
|Mason Redman
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Zach Reid
|Pectoral
|TBC
|Will Setterfield
|Knee
|1 week
|Updated: June 11, 2024
Early prognosis
The bye has come at a good time for the Bombers, although mid-season recruit El-Hawli will need surgery after suffering a syndesmosis injury during a dominant VFL performance. Setterfield has pulled up well after hurting his knee against the Blues. Redman, Hobbs, Duursma and Baldwin could all return after the bye, with Draper also not far away. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Knee
|9-11 weeks
|Ollie Murphy
|Hip
|Test
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Ethan Stanley
|Ankle
|Test
|Matt Taberner
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: June 11, 2024
Early prognosis
Cox needs to get through a little bit more strength and football training before being cleared to return from a significant hamstring injury. O'Driscoll has moved into an on-legs program and had a timeline for his return confirmed. Stanley will be available this week if he can get through training. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Toby Conway
|Knee
|TBC
|Cam Guthrie
|Achilles
|Test
|Zach Tuohy
|Hip
|TBC
|Oli Wiltshire
|Pelvis
|3 weeks
|Updated: June 11, 2024
Early prognosis
Both Patrick Dangerfield and Guthrie should be back after the club's round 14 bye. Dangerfield missed last weekend's loss to Sydney as the club stuck to its conservative management plan for the veteran and should be cherry ripe for the Cats' big clash with Carlton in round 15. Conway and Tuohy were both withdrawn from the Cats' squad to face the Swans on Friday and will be assessed ahead of the Blues game. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oskar Faulkhead
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Wil Powell
|Suspension
|Round 15
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|6 weeks
|Jarrod Witts
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: June 11, 2024
Early prognosis
The Suns were conservative with Witts and he should be back to play Fremantle after the club's bye this weekend. Weller is back to doing everything in training bar contact and is getting closer to a return. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachie Ash
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Buckley
|Calf
|Test
|Stephen Coniglio
|Shoulder
|1-3 weeks
|Isaac Cumming
|Hamstring
|Test
|Josh Fahey
|Foot
|12-16 weeks
|Darcy Jones
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Josh Kelly
|Calf
|Test
|Adam Kennedy
|Hamstring
|1 week
|James Leake
|Quad
|1 week
|Nick Madden
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Harry Perryman
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Hamstring
|Indefinite
|Nathan Wardius
|Shin
|Test
|Updated: June 11, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants are hopeful Buckley and Kelly could return as soon as Sunday's clash with the Power, though both will need to pass fitness tests on Friday before being made available for selection. Cumming is also closing on a long-awaited return, while Ash and Coniglio aren't far behind. Perryman is still a fortnight away. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|Season
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|Test
|Bailey Macdonald
|Hip
|1 week
|Will McCabe
|Back
|1 week
|Lloyd Meek
|Ankle
|Test
|Ned Reeves
|Back
|Test
|Jack O'Sullivan
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Ethan Phillips
|Knee
|1 week
|Cooper Stephens
|Achilles
|1 week
|Chad Wingard
|Calf
|1 week
|Updated: June 11, 2024
Early prognosis
Lewis is pushing his case to be available for the first time in 10 weeks this Saturday after dealing with a knee cartilage injury. Meek is on track to face Richmond after missing the past two games due to an ankle injury. Wingard's AFL return hit a minor setback when he was subbed out of the VFL on Sunday with a calf injury. Untried ruckman Clay Tucker has exited concussion protocols and is available. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marty Hore
|Calf
|1 week
|Lachie Hunter
|Calf
|3-5 weeks
|Jake Lever
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Jake Melksham
|Knee
|1-3 weeks
|Christian Petracca
|Ribs
|TBC
|Josh Schache
|Foot
|1 week
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|TBC
|Updated: June 11, 2024
Early prognosis
Petracca suffered four broken ribs, a punctured lung and a lacerated spleen after being crunched in a marking contest during the King's Birthday clash against Collingwood, with the extent of his layoff still unknown. Hore, Schache and Lever are all expected to be available after the club's bye during round 14. Melksham is closing in on a return to full training in the coming weeks, 10 months on from suffering an ACL injury. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|Season
|Wil Dawson
|Shoulder
|Indefinite
|Blake Drury
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|Griffin Logue
|Knee
|1 week
|Colby McKercher
|Foot
|1 week
|Updated: June 11, 2024
Early prognosis
The Kangas will lose Dawson for the foreseeable future, but Miller Bergman (hamstring) is available again. McKercher is a chance for next week, while Logue should also make his comeback at some level next week. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachie Charleson
|Knee
|1-3 weeks
|Hugh Jackson
|Hip
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Willie Rioli
|Calf
|Test
|Connor Rozee
|Ankle
|Test
|Josh Sinn
|Collarbone
|3 weeks
|Updated: June 11, 2024
Early prognosis
Rozee will face Greater Western Sydney barring any final hiccups, but Rioli is "no certainty" according to assistant coach Chad Cornes, although he'll be tested during the week. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|TBC
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Dylan Grimes
|Back
|TBC
|Jacob Hopper
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Mykelti Lefau
|ACL
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Season
|Marlion Pickett
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Maurice Rioli jnr
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Jack Ross
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Tylar Young
|ACL
|Season
|Updated: June 11, 2024
Early prognosis
Finally, the bleeding appears to have stemmed, although the eight long-term injuries (ACLs and backs) blow out the length of the list. Lynch is set to play just his eighth game since the start of last year, while Prestia has once again suffered a short-term soft-tissue issue. Dustin Martin is well and truly available for game 300, while Ross has now been eight weeks away for eight weeks. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Dougal Howard
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Isaac Keeler
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Angus McLennan
|Calf
|Test
|Liam Stocker
|Abdomen
|1 week
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: June 11, 2024
Early prognosis
Howard will be sidelined for the next month after straining his left hamstring for the second time this season in Saturday night's win over Gold Coast. Hayes is still another month away from returning after knee surgery, while Stocker needs another week to recover from an abdominal injury. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Arnold
|Back
|3-4 weeks
|Jack Buller
|Back
|Season
|Robbie Fox
|Shoulder
|Test
|Callum Mills
|Shoulder/calf
|1-2 weeks
|Luke Parker
|Suspension
|Round 18
|Sam Reid
|Foot
|1-3 weeks
|Angus Sheldrick
|Ankle
|7 weeks
|Corey Warner
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: June 11, 2024
Early prognosis
The versatile Fox is a chance to return from a shoulder complaint this week, adding to selection pressure. Skipper Mills is expected to join in main training this week as he closes closing on a playing return, and the club's strong form gives them the luxury of choosing whether to bring him back through the VFL or seniors. Corey Warner's ankle has improved rapidly and he'll be tested ahead of a VFL return this week. Buller will have back surgery this week. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Knee
|1 week
|Rhett Bazzo
|Groin
|2-4 weeks
|Liam Duggan
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Jayden Hunt
|Toe
|1 week
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Harley Reid
|Suspension
|Round 16
|Updated: June 11, 2024
Early prognosis
Duggan has entered concussion protocols over the bye week after a heavy hit in the Eagles' loss to North Melbourne. Allen is on the verge of returning to play his first game since round one, with the co-captain expected to ramp up his return from a knee injury later this week when the players return from their mid-season break. Hunt was being given an extra week to recover from a toe issue so he could then capitalise on the bye and freshen up. The Eagles will release their official injury list next week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Cleary
|Concussion
|TBC
|Nick Coffield
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Jordan Croft
|Concussion
|TBC
|Ryan Gardner
|Wrist
|10-12 weeks
|James Harmes
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jason Johannisen
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Alex Keath
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Aaron Naughton
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Ed Richards
|Concussion
|Test
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Cody Weightman
|Elbow
|Test
|Updated: June 11, 2024
Early prognosis
Keath will be sidelined for up to a couple of months after suffering a moderate-grade hamstring strain last Friday night. Richards is expected to be available after clearing concussion protocols over the weekend, while Weightman could be available earlier than expected after being cleared to return to full training last week. – Josh Gabelich