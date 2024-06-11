Dougal Howard looks on after St Kilda's clash against Gold Coast in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Shoulder Season Elliott Himmelberg Cheekbone 1 week Wayne Milera Knee Season Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season Izak Rankine Hamstring Test Riley Thilthorpe Knee 2-4 weeks Taylor Walker Back Test Josh Worrell Arm 6-8 weeks Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

Walker and Rankine need to get through training on Wednesday night to prove their fitness, with Walker completing a solid running session on Monday. Rankine has passed all markers so far in his recovery. The Crows are confident a groin problem won't sideline Kieran Strachan, while Brayden Cook has overcome a jarred knee. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Ashcroft Knee 3-5 weeks Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Darcy Gardiner Knee Season Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Carter Michael Knee Test Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

No news is good news for the Lions. Ashcroft is continuing to progress his training and is expected to be doing everything with the main group in coming weeks. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Groin 1-2 weeks Adam Cerra Hamstring 1-2 weeks Matt Cottrell Foot 1-2 weeks David Cuningham Calf 1-2 weeks Sam Docherty Knee Season Orazio Fantasia Shoulder TBC Jack Martin Calf 1-2 weeks Mitch McGovern Glute TBC Harry McKay Shoulder TBC Hudson O'Keefe Hamstring 4-8 weeks Marc Pittonet Finger Test Jack Silvagni Knee Season Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues are confident McGovern and McKay have avoided any major concerns after being forced from the field over the weekend. Cerra, Cottrell, Cuningham and Martin could return after the bye, while Pittonet is also expected to be available soon. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Knee Season Josh Carmichael Concussion TBC Mason Cox Concussion/knee 4-6 weeks Nick Daicos Shin Test Jordan De Goey Groin 2 weeks Jamie Elliott Vascular 5-7 weeks Ned Long Calf 2 weeks Dan McStay Knee TBC Brody Mihocek Hamstring 2 weeks Tom Mitchell Foot 5-7 weeks Scott Pendlebury Bicep 2 weeks Joe Richards Foot 2 weeks Oscar Steene Toe 5-7 weeks Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

Collingwood won't get any players back from injury before the mid-season bye in round 15, but the Magpies are confident Brownlow Medal contender Daicos will be available for Sunday's game against North Melbourne. Mitchell is the latest injury, with the club opting to surgically repair the plantar fascia issue he has been dealing with last week. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot 1 week Sam Draper Knee 1 week Xavier Duursma Quad 1 week Saad El-Hawli Ankle 6-8 weeks Ben Hobbs Calf 1 week Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Darcy Parish Calf 5 weeks Mason Redman Hamstring 1 week Zach Reid Pectoral TBC Will Setterfield Knee 1 week Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

The bye has come at a good time for the Bombers, although mid-season recruit El-Hawli will need surgery after suffering a syndesmosis injury during a dominant VFL performance. Setterfield has pulled up well after hurting his knee against the Blues. Redman, Hobbs, Duursma and Baldwin could all return after the bye, with Draper also not far away. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Corbett Hip Season Brennan Cox Hamstring 1 week Sebit Kuek Knee Season Oscar McDonald Knee 9-11 weeks Ollie Murphy Hip Test Nathan O'Driscoll Knee 5-6 weeks Ethan Stanley Ankle Test Matt Taberner Concussion Test Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

Cox needs to get through a little bit more strength and football training before being cleared to return from a significant hamstring injury. O'Driscoll has moved into an on-legs program and had a timeline for his return confirmed. Stanley will be available this week if he can get through training. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Conway Knee TBC Cam Guthrie Achilles Test Zach Tuohy Hip TBC Oli Wiltshire Pelvis 3 weeks Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

Both Patrick Dangerfield and Guthrie should be back after the club's round 14 bye. Dangerfield missed last weekend's loss to Sydney as the club stuck to its conservative management plan for the veteran and should be cherry ripe for the Cats' big clash with Carlton in round 15. Conway and Tuohy were both withdrawn from the Cats' squad to face the Swans on Friday and will be assessed ahead of the Blues game. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oskar Faulkhead Ankle 2 weeks Wil Powell Suspension Round 15 Lachie Weller Knee 6 weeks Jarrod Witts Hamstring Test Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

The Suns were conservative with Witts and he should be back to play Fremantle after the club's bye this weekend. Weller is back to doing everything in training bar contact and is getting closer to a return. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Ash Calf 1-2 weeks Jack Buckley Calf Test Stephen Coniglio Shoulder 1-3 weeks Isaac Cumming Hamstring Test Josh Fahey Foot 12-16 weeks Darcy Jones Hamstring 4-6 weeks Josh Kelly Calf Test Adam Kennedy Hamstring 1 week James Leake Quad 1 week Nick Madden Ankle 6-8 weeks Harry Perryman Hamstring 2 weeks Braydon Preuss Hamstring Indefinite Nathan Wardius Shin Test Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful Buckley and Kelly could return as soon as Sunday's clash with the Power, though both will need to pass fitness tests on Friday before being made available for selection. Cumming is also closing on a long-awaited return, while Ash and Coniglio aren't far behind. Perryman is still a fortnight away. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee Season Sam Butler Leg Season Mitch Lewis Knee Test Bailey Macdonald Hip 1 week Will McCabe Back 1 week Lloyd Meek Ankle Test Ned Reeves Back Test Jack O'Sullivan Hamstring 1 week Ethan Phillips Knee 1 week Cooper Stephens Achilles 1 week Chad Wingard Calf 1 week Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

Lewis is pushing his case to be available for the first time in 10 weeks this Saturday after dealing with a knee cartilage injury. Meek is on track to face Richmond after missing the past two games due to an ankle injury. Wingard's AFL return hit a minor setback when he was subbed out of the VFL on Sunday with a calf injury. Untried ruckman Clay Tucker has exited concussion protocols and is available. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Calf 1 week Lachie Hunter Calf 3-5 weeks Jake Lever Knee 1-2 weeks Jake Melksham Knee 1-3 weeks Christian Petracca Ribs TBC Josh Schache Foot 1 week Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Charlie Spargo Achilles TBC Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

Petracca suffered four broken ribs, a punctured lung and a lacerated spleen after being crunched in a marking contest during the King's Birthday clash against Collingwood, with the extent of his layoff still unknown. Hore, Schache and Lever are all expected to be available after the club's bye during round 14. Melksham is closing in on a return to full training in the coming weeks, 10 months on from suffering an ACL injury. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season Wil Dawson Shoulder Indefinite Blake Drury Knee 4-6 weeks Josh Goater Achilles Season Griffin Logue Knee 1 week Colby McKercher Foot 1 week Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas will lose Dawson for the foreseeable future, but Miller Bergman (hamstring) is available again. McKercher is a chance for next week, while Logue should also make his comeback at some level next week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Charleson Knee 1-3 weeks Hugh Jackson Hip 1-2 weeks Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Willie Rioli Calf Test Connor Rozee Ankle Test Josh Sinn Collarbone 3 weeks Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

Rozee will face Greater Western Sydney barring any final hiccups, but Rioli is "no certainty" according to assistant coach Chad Cornes, although he'll be tested during the week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Back TBC Liam Fawcett Back TBC Josh Gibcus ACL Season Dylan Grimes Back TBC Jacob Hopper Hamstring 1 week Mykelti Lefau ACL Season Tom Lynch Hamstring Test Sam Naismith ACL Season Marlion Pickett Calf 2-3 weeks Dion Prestia Calf 1-2 weeks Maurice Rioli jnr Ankle 3-5 weeks Jack Ross Foot 6-8 weeks Tylar Young ACL Season Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

Finally, the bleeding appears to have stemmed, although the eight long-term injuries (ACLs and backs) blow out the length of the list. Lynch is set to play just his eighth game since the start of last year, while Prestia has once again suffered a short-term soft-tissue issue. Dustin Martin is well and truly available for game 300, while Ross has now been eight weeks away for eight weeks. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Hayes Knee 4 weeks Dougal Howard Hamstring 4 weeks Isaac Keeler Knee 1-2 weeks Angus McLennan Calf Test Liam Stocker Abdomen 1 week James Van Es Ankle Season Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

Howard will be sidelined for the next month after straining his left hamstring for the second time this season in Saturday night's win over Gold Coast. Hayes is still another month away from returning after knee surgery, while Stocker needs another week to recover from an abdominal injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Arnold Back 3-4 weeks Jack Buller Back Season Robbie Fox Shoulder Test Callum Mills Shoulder/calf 1-2 weeks Luke Parker Suspension Round 18 Sam Reid Foot 1-3 weeks Angus Sheldrick Ankle 7 weeks Corey Warner Ankle Test Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

The versatile Fox is a chance to return from a shoulder complaint this week, adding to selection pressure. Skipper Mills is expected to join in main training this week as he closes closing on a playing return, and the club's strong form gives them the luxury of choosing whether to bring him back through the VFL or seniors. Corey Warner's ankle has improved rapidly and he'll be tested ahead of a VFL return this week. Buller will have back surgery this week. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Knee 1 week Rhett Bazzo Groin 2-4 weeks Liam Duggan Concussion Concussion protocols Elijah Hewett Foot 4-6 weeks Jayden Hunt Toe 1 week Noah Long Knee Season Harley Reid Suspension Round 16 Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

Duggan has entered concussion protocols over the bye week after a heavy hit in the Eagles' loss to North Melbourne. Allen is on the verge of returning to play his first game since round one, with the co-captain expected to ramp up his return from a knee injury later this week when the players return from their mid-season break. Hunt was being given an extra week to recover from a toe issue so he could then capitalise on the bye and freshen up. The Eagles will release their official injury list next week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Cleary Concussion TBC Nick Coffield Shoulder 2-3 weeks Jordan Croft Concussion TBC Ryan Gardner Wrist 10-12 weeks James Harmes Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jason Johannisen Hamstring 4-6 weeks Alex Keath Hamstring 5-7 weeks Aaron Naughton Knee 2-4 weeks Ed Richards Concussion Test Bailey Smith Knee Season Cody Weightman Elbow Test Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

Keath will be sidelined for up to a couple of months after suffering a moderate-grade hamstring strain last Friday night. Richards is expected to be available after clearing concussion protocols over the weekend, while Weightman could be available earlier than expected after being cleared to return to full training last week. – Josh Gabelich