PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Crouch Shoulder Season
Elliott Himmelberg Cheekbone 1 week
Wayne Milera Knee Season
Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season
Izak Rankine Hamstring Test
Riley Thilthorpe Knee 2-4 weeks
Taylor Walker Back Test
Josh Worrell Arm 6-8 weeks
Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

Walker and Rankine need to get through training on Wednesday night to prove their fitness, with Walker completing a solid running session on Monday. Rankine has passed all markers so far in his recovery. The Crows are confident a groin problem won't sideline Kieran Strachan, while Brayden Cook has overcome a jarred knee. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Will Ashcroft Knee 3-5 weeks
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee Season
Darcy Gardiner Knee Season
Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season
Carter Michael Knee Test
Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

No news is good news for the Lions. Ashcroft is continuing to progress his training and is expected to be doing everything with the main group in coming weeks. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Carroll Groin 1-2 weeks
Adam Cerra Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Matt Cottrell Foot 1-2 weeks
David Cuningham Calf 1-2 weeks
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Orazio Fantasia Shoulder TBC
Jack Martin Calf 1-2 weeks
Mitch McGovern Glute TBC
Harry McKay Shoulder TBC
Hudson O'Keefe Hamstring 4-8 weeks
Marc Pittonet Finger Test
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues are confident McGovern and McKay have avoided any major concerns after being forced from the field over the weekend. Cerra, Cottrell, Cuningham and Martin could return after the bye, while Pittonet is also expected to be available soon. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Aiden Begg Knee Season
Josh Carmichael Concussion TBC
Mason Cox Concussion/knee 4-6 weeks
Nick Daicos Shin Test
Jordan De Goey  Groin 2 weeks
Jamie Elliott Vascular 5-7 weeks
Ned Long Calf 2 weeks
Dan McStay Knee TBC
Brody Mihocek Hamstring 2 weeks
Tom Mitchell Foot 5-7 weeks
Scott Pendlebury Bicep 2 weeks
Joe Richards Foot 2 weeks
Oscar Steene Toe 5-7 weeks
Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

Collingwood won't get any players back from injury before the mid-season bye in round 15, but the Magpies are confident Brownlow Medal contender Daicos will be available for Sunday's game against North Melbourne. Mitchell is the latest injury, with the club opting to surgically repair the plantar fascia issue he has been dealing with last week.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot 1 week
Sam Draper Knee 1 week
Xavier Duursma Quad 1 week
Saad El-Hawli Ankle 6-8 weeks
Ben Hobbs Calf 1 week
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Darcy Parish Calf 5 weeks
Mason Redman Hamstring 1 week
Zach Reid Pectoral TBC
Will Setterfield Knee 1 week
Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

The bye has come at a good time for the Bombers, although mid-season recruit El-Hawli will need surgery after suffering a syndesmosis injury during a dominant VFL performance. Setterfield has pulled up well after hurting his knee against the Blues. Redman, Hobbs, Duursma and Baldwin could all return after the bye, with Draper also not far away. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Brennan Cox Hamstring 1 week
Sebit Kuek Knee Season
Oscar McDonald Knee 9-11 weeks
Ollie Murphy Hip Test
Nathan O'Driscoll Knee 5-6 weeks
Ethan Stanley Ankle Test
Matt Taberner Concussion Test
Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

Cox needs to get through a little bit more strength and football training before being cleared to return from a significant hamstring injury. O'Driscoll has moved into an on-legs program and had a timeline for his return confirmed. Stanley will be available this week if he can get through training. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Toby Conway Knee TBC
Cam Guthrie Achilles Test
Zach Tuohy Hip TBC
Oli Wiltshire Pelvis 3 weeks
Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

Both Patrick Dangerfield and Guthrie should be back after the club's round 14 bye. Dangerfield missed last weekend's loss to Sydney as the club stuck to its conservative management plan for the veteran and should be cherry ripe for the Cats' big clash with Carlton in round 15. Conway and Tuohy were both withdrawn from the Cats' squad to face the Swans on Friday and will be assessed ahead of the Blues game. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Oskar Faulkhead Ankle 2 weeks
Wil Powell Suspension Round 15
Lachie Weller Knee 6 weeks
Jarrod Witts Hamstring Test
Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

The Suns were conservative with Witts and he should be back to play Fremantle after the club's bye this weekend. Weller is back to doing everything in training bar contact and is getting closer to a return.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lachie Ash Calf 1-2 weeks
Jack Buckley Calf Test
Stephen Coniglio Shoulder 1-3 weeks
Isaac Cumming Hamstring Test
Josh Fahey Foot 12-16 weeks
Darcy Jones Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Josh Kelly Calf Test
Adam Kennedy Hamstring 1 week
James Leake Quad 1 week
Nick Madden Ankle 6-8 weeks
Harry Perryman Hamstring 2 weeks
Braydon Preuss  Hamstring Indefinite
Nathan Wardius Shin Test
Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful Buckley and Kelly could return as soon as Sunday's clash with the Power, though both will need to pass fitness tests on Friday before being made available for selection. Cumming is also closing on a long-awaited return, while Ash and Coniglio aren't far behind. Perryman is still a fortnight away. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
James Blanck Knee Season
Sam Butler Leg Season
Mitch Lewis Knee Test
Bailey Macdonald Hip 1 week
Will McCabe Back 1 week
Lloyd Meek Ankle  Test
Ned Reeves Back Test
Jack O'Sullivan Hamstring 1 week
Ethan Phillips Knee 1 week
Cooper Stephens Achilles 1 week
Chad Wingard Calf 1 week
Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

Lewis is pushing his case to be available for the first time in 10 weeks this Saturday after dealing with a knee cartilage injury. Meek is on track to face Richmond after missing the past two games due to an ankle injury. Wingard's AFL return hit a minor setback when he was subbed out of the VFL on Sunday with a calf injury. Untried ruckman Clay Tucker has exited concussion protocols and is available. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Marty Hore Calf 1 week
Lachie Hunter Calf 3-5 weeks
Jake Lever Knee 1-2 weeks
Jake Melksham Knee 1-3 weeks
Christian Petracca Ribs TBC
Josh Schache Foot 1 week
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Charlie Spargo Achilles TBC
Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

Petracca suffered four broken ribs, a punctured lung and a lacerated spleen after being crunched in a marking contest during the King's Birthday clash against Collingwood, with the extent of his layoff still unknown. Hore, Schache and Lever are all expected to be available after the club's bye during round 14. Melksham is closing in on a return to full training in the coming weeks, 10 months on from suffering an ACL injury. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season
Wil Dawson Shoulder Indefinite
Blake Drury Knee 4-6 weeks
Josh Goater Achilles Season
Griffin Logue Knee 1 week
Colby McKercher Foot 1 week
Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas will lose Dawson for the foreseeable future, but Miller Bergman (hamstring) is available again. McKercher is a chance for next week, while Logue should also make his comeback at some level next week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lachie Charleson Knee 1-3 weeks
Hugh Jackson Hip 1-2 weeks
Sam Powell-Pepper  Knee Season
Willie Rioli Calf Test
Connor Rozee Ankle Test
Josh Sinn Collarbone 3 weeks
Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

Rozee will face Greater Western Sydney barring any final hiccups, but Rioli is "no certainty" according to assistant coach Chad Cornes, although he'll be tested during the week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Judson Clarke ACL Season
Mate Colina Back TBC
Liam Fawcett Back TBC
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Dylan Grimes Back TBC
Jacob Hopper Hamstring 1 week
Mykelti Lefau ACL Season
Tom Lynch Hamstring Test
Sam Naismith ACL Season
Marlion Pickett Calf 2-3 weeks
Dion Prestia Calf 1-2 weeks
Maurice Rioli jnr Ankle 3-5 weeks
Jack Ross Foot 6-8 weeks
Tylar Young ACL Season
Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

Finally, the bleeding appears to have stemmed, although the eight long-term injuries (ACLs and backs) blow out the length of the list. Lynch is set to play just his eighth game since the start of last year, while Prestia has once again suffered a short-term soft-tissue issue. Dustin Martin is well and truly available for game 300, while Ross has now been eight weeks away for eight weeks. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jack Hayes Knee 4 weeks
Dougal Howard Hamstring 4 weeks
Isaac Keeler Knee 1-2 weeks
Angus McLennan Calf Test
Liam Stocker Abdomen 1 week
James Van Es Ankle Season
Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

Howard will be sidelined for the next month after straining his left hamstring for the second time this season in Saturday night's win over Gold Coast. Hayes is still another month away from returning after knee surgery, while Stocker needs another week to recover from an abdominal injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry Arnold Back 3-4 weeks
Jack Buller Back Season
Robbie Fox Shoulder Test
Callum Mills Shoulder/calf 1-2 weeks
Luke Parker Suspension Round 18
Sam Reid Foot 1-3 weeks
Angus Sheldrick Ankle 7 weeks
Corey Warner Ankle Test
Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

The versatile Fox is a chance to return from a shoulder complaint this week, adding to selection pressure. Skipper Mills is expected to join in main training this week as he closes closing on a playing return, and the club's strong form gives them the luxury of choosing whether to bring him back through the VFL or seniors. Corey Warner's ankle has improved rapidly and he'll be tested ahead of a VFL return this week. Buller will have back surgery this week. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Oscar Allen Knee 1 week
Rhett Bazzo Groin 2-4 weeks
Liam Duggan Concussion Concussion protocols
Elijah Hewett Foot 4-6 weeks
Jayden Hunt Toe 1 week
Noah Long Knee Season
Harley Reid Suspension Round 16
Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

Duggan has entered concussion protocols over the bye week after a heavy hit in the Eagles' loss to North Melbourne. Allen is on the verge of returning to play his first game since round one, with the co-captain expected to ramp up his return from a knee injury later this week when the players return from their mid-season break. Hunt was being given an extra week to recover from a toe issue so he could then capitalise on the bye and freshen up. The Eagles will release their official injury list next week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Luke Cleary Concussion TBC
Nick Coffield Shoulder 2-3 weeks
Jordan Croft Concussion TBC
Ryan Gardner Wrist 10-12 weeks
James Harmes Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Jason Johannisen Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Alex Keath Hamstring 5-7 weeks
Aaron Naughton Knee 2-4 weeks
Ed Richards Concussion Test
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Cody Weightman  Elbow Test
Updated: June 11, 2024

Early prognosis

Keath will be sidelined for up to a couple of months after suffering a moderate-grade hamstring strain last Friday night. Richards is expected to be available after clearing concussion protocols over the weekend, while Weightman could be available earlier than expected after being cleared to return to full training last week.  Josh Gabelich