The Giants are still confident they can challenge for this year's flag, despite a run of five defeats from their last seven games

Toby Greene looks dejected after Greater Western Sydney's loss to Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney captain Toby Greene says his side's premiership aspirations have not changed amid a recent form slump as he confirmed the return of two big names for Sunday's critical home clash with Port Adelaide.

The Giants are in the eight purely on percentage following a run of five defeats from their last seven games, including Saturday's six-point loss to Hawthorn.

Having made their inaugural flag hopes known since the first day of pre-season for 2024, it's a long way off where they need to be, but the skipper is adamant those ambitions remain.

"They don't waver. Obviously, we're not where we want to be right now. The Swans are the team to beat at the moment, everyone's coming for them so that's where we've got to get to and work towards," Greene said.

"We've got 10 or 11 weeks to do that, but it doesn't change what our goal is at the end of the year."

If the Giants are to be a flag contender, Sunday's home clash against fourth placed Port Adelaide is edging very close to must-win territory.

That's an assertion Greene agrees with.

"It's bloody important and against a side in a similar position. We know that, we want to respond after last week, we were really disappointed so it's a good chance to do it," he said.

The Giants will be boosted by the return of star midfielder Josh Kelly, who trained strongly again on Wednesday, along with gun defender Jack Buckley.

"Awesome they'll both be back. Isaac Cumming as well (likely in the VFL), 'Ashy' (Lachie Ash) the week after, so we're getting a few boys back and those two will help our team massively on the weekend," Greene said.

(L-R) Jack Buckley, Josh Kelly and Sam Taylor during Greater Western Sydney's recovery session at Bronte Beach on September 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Buckley's inclusion may be at the expense of Nick Haynes while one of Toby McMullin or Ryan Angwin loom as a chance to be omitted for Kelly.

Along with Ash's likely return for the blockbuster Sydney Derby next week, Stephen Coniglio may also be a surprise inclusion to take on the Swans as he tracks ahead of schedule from a shoulder injury.

However, defeating the Power is the immediate concern, and the captain says he needs to lift his output following a quiet 14-disposal, one-goal game against the Hawks.

Prior to that, Greene's match-winning exploits came to the fore as the Giants defeated Geelong away and he remains equal second in the competition for goal assists.

His 17 majors for the year is a long way off his stunning 2023 campaign of 66 goals, that saw him named Club Champion and All-Australian captain.

"I was really disappointed with the weekend, I'd been building okay before that, so I've got to go again now. I've got a 10-week block to help us get to where we want to be at the end of the year," he said.

Greene was impacted by an ugly head hit against the Hawks that required some urgent medical treatment and the loan of Darcy Jones' helmet to keep everything in order, but he says there are no concerns around concussion.

"All good, a few stitches but fine. It was just a good cut really," he said.

"I felt fine it was just bleeding a lot."