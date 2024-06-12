Dustin Martin celebrates Richmond's win over GWS in the 2019 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL wishes to congratulate Richmond's Dustin Martin ahead of his 300th AFL game this round.

The triple-premiership player and three-time Norm Smith medallist is set to become the 104th person to reach 300 VFL/AFL games.

Martin, the 2017 Brownlow Medallist, was drafted from the Bendigo Pioneers with the third pick in the 2009 AFL National Draft and went on to debut the following season in Round One against Carlton.

In 2017, Martin was part of the Richmond premiership team and claimed the Brownlow Medal, Norm Smith Medal, AFL Players Association MVP (Leigh Matthews Trophy), AFL Coaches Association Champion Player of the Year, Best Finals Player (Gary Ayres Award) and was named in the All Australian team.

The AFL's Historian has compiled a list of Martin's career achievements:

Martin is set to become the 104th person to play 300 career games in the VFL/AFL and the seventh Richmond player to reach 300 games.

When he debuted in 2010, there were 62 players who had reached the milestone.

PLAYER # PLAYER YEAR 1 Gordon Coventry 1937 4 Ted Whitten 1969 14 Ian Nankervis 1982 24 Simon Madden 1988 34 Chris Langford 1997 44 Robert Harvey 2004 54 Brad Johnson 2008 64 Adam Goodes 2011 74 Drew Petrie 2016 84 Kade Simpson 2018 94 Travis Boak 2021 104 Dustin Martin 2024

- Three time premiership player (2017, 2019, 2020).



- Three time Norm Smith medallist (2017, 2019, 2020) – the only player to win the award three times.



- 2017 Brownlow medallist. His 36 votes that year is the current record (shared with Oliver Wines) for the most votes in a season under the 3-2-1 voting system.



- 2017 AFL Players Association MVP (Leigh Matthews Trophy).



- 2017 AFL Coaches Association Champion Player of the Year.



- Four-time All-Australian (2016, 2017, 2019, 2020). Martin also made the All-Australian squad on four additional occasions.



- Three-time winner of the Gary Ayres Award for the best player in finals (2017, 2019, 2020). He is the only player to have won the award multiple times.



- Two-time club best and fairest (2016 & 2017) and a further seven podium finishes (four times in second and three times in third)



- Martin received a Rising Star nomination in Round 10 in 2010 – his 10th game and the first win of his career.



- He kicked 32 goals in the 2017 home and away season, which is the most by a player in a Brownlow medal year since Tony Lockett in 1987 (117 goals).



- Martin is set to become the third person to play 300 games and also win a Brownlow, a Norm Smith Medal and be part of a VFL/AFL premiership, joining Jimmy Bartel and Simon Black.



- He has played 278 games under Damien Hardwick, which is the sixth-most by any coach and player combination. It is the most by a coach and player who made their debut in the same match (Round One, 2010).



- Martin has had at least 10 disposals in each of his first 249 career games, which is the longest streak from debut by any player. No other player has made it to more than 189 games without having a game with under 10 disposals.



- He is the only player to poll a perfect 10 AFL Coaches Association Votes eight times in one season (2017).



- In all three of Richmond's premierships, Martin had more than 20 disposals and at least two goals. He also had more than 20 disposals and at least two goals in the Preliminary Finals in those three years.



- Martin has missed 34 games on his way to 300. He had only missed three games by the time he reached his 100th match and five at the time of playing his 200th.



- He is the only player on record since game-by-game votes are published to have polled Brownlow votes in eight consecutive games against the same opponent (Essendon 2016-2021 – 4x three votes, 2x two votes and 2x one votes).



- Martin is set to become the seventh Richmond player to reach 300 games, joining Jack Dyer, Kevin Bartlett, Francis Bourke, Jack Riewoldt, Shane Edwards and Trent Cotchin. Hawthorn are the only club that has had more people play 300 games for the club with eight. The Western Bulldogs are the only other side with seven 300 gamers.



- Martin is set to become the 72nd player to reach 300 games as a one club player.



- It will have taken him 14 years and 82 days to reach 300 games, which would make him the 43rd quickest of the 104.

Most games played alongside Dustin Martin

Martin has played games alongside 136 teammates. He has played more than 100 games with 22 of them.



Games Teammate W-L-D 273 Jack Riewoldt 154-115-4 257 Trent Cotchin 144-109-4 230 Shane Edwards 130-97-3 213 Dylan Grimes 131-80-2 200 Nick Vlastuin 119-79-2 200 Bachar Houli 115-82-3 180 Alex Rance 102-77-1 170 Brandon Ellis 105-64-1 167 Shaun Grigg 95-70-2 157 Kamdyn McIntosh 95-61-1



Most games played against Dustin Martin

Games Opponent Martin W-L record 22 Zach Tuohy 12-10-0 20 Mitch Robinson 10-10-0 19 Marc Murphy 11-8-0 19 Travis Boak 9-9-1 18 Chris Mayne 8-9-1 18 Lachie Henderson 9-9-0 18 Scott Pendlebury 8-9-1 18 Jake Melksham 11-7-0 17 Bryce Gibbs 8-9-0 17 Dyson Heppell 11-6-0 17 David Zaharakis 12-5-0 17 Kade Simpson 10-7-0



Win-loss record in 50-game spans:

Best: 40-10 (2017-20)

Worst: 17-32-1 (2010-12)