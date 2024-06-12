Ross Lyon looks dejected after a loss during round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

star journalists Nathan Schmook and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Debating Ross Lyon's gripe about the AFL's public commentary on umpiring

- Schmooky and Fish sit on different sides of the fence

- The unsung youth at Brisbane

- Staggering never-seen-before numbers from Fremantle

- Where's the energy and spark going to come from for Adelaide?

