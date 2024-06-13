ST KILDA has been dealt a huge blow ahead of its Friday night date with Brisbane at the Gabba, with dashing defender Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera to miss.
Meanwhile, the cavalry is slowly coming back for desperate Adelaide, with Izak Rankine returning from a hamstring injury, though Taylor Walker is still not right to face Sydney as he battles a back problem.
Cody Weightman is back for the Western Bulldogs after missing six matches with an elbow injury, while Ed Richards also returns to strengthen the midfield.
In other round 14 team news, Nick Daicos has been named for Collingwood to play North Melbourne on Sunday despite his shin injury, while Charlie Dixon has been dropped out of Port Adelaide's team to confront Greater Western Sydney.
Wanganeen-Milera, the Saints' in-form half-back, has been managed for the must-win match against an unchanged Lions, with Ross Lyon also opting to omit forward Tim Membrey.
Rankine is one of three inclusions for the Crows, with coach Matthew Nicks axing veteran defender Brodie Smith as they face the League-leading Swans.
Tom Lynch will play his first game in 10 weeks as he returns from a hamstring tendon injury for Dustin Martin's 300th match against a Hawthorn team that has recalled top-10 draftee Nick Watson following some strong VFL form.
Will Phillips has been named in North's extended squad to face the Magpies, with Daicos being given every chance to get up.
In the final game of the round, Port captain Connor Rozee will return from an ankle injury, while Dixon and fellow forward Jeremy Finlayson have been left out of the 23 altogether.
FRIDAY, JUNE 14
Brisbane v St Kilda at the Gabba, 7.40pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: Nil
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Noah Answerth
ST KILDA
In: Z.Cordy, A.Schoenmaker, Z.Jones, C.Sharman
Out: D.Howard (hamstring), J.Webster (calf), N.Wanganeen-Milera (managed), T.Membrey (omitted)
Last week's sub: Seb Ross
SATURDAY, JUNE 15
Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: E.Richards, C.Weightman, A.Scott
Out: A.Keath (hamstring), L.McNeil (omitted), R.Garcia (omitted)
Last week's sub: Buku Khamis
FREMANTLE
In: M.Johnson
Out: C.Wagner (omitted)
Round 12 sub: Corey Wagner
Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: T.Lynch, D.Martin
Out: S.Ryan (ankle), D.Prestia (calf)
Last week's sub: Kane McAuliffe
HAWTHORN
In: L.Meek, N.Watson
Out: N.Reeves (back), S.Mitchell (omitted)
Last week's sub: Luke Breust
Adelaide v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: N.Murray, I.Rankine, B.Cook
Out: B.Smith (omitted), C.Burgess (omitted), N.McHenry (omitted)
Last week's sub: Ned McHenry
SYDNEY
In: Nil
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Braeden Campbell
SUNDAY, JUNE 16
North Melbourne v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 1pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: R.Hardeman, W.Phillips, C.Lazzaro, B.Teakle
Out: W.Dawson (shoulder)
Last week's sub: Eddie Ford
COLLINGWOOD
In: E.Allan, T.Jiath, R.McInnes
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Jack Bytel
Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide at Engie Stadium, 4pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: J.Buckley, J.Kelly, M.Gruzewski
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Toby McMullin
PORT ADELAIDE
In: C.Rozee, O.Lord, D.Williams, W.Lorenz, D.Visentini, Q.Narkle
Out: R.Burton (foot), C.Dixon (omitted), J.Finlayson (omitted)
Round 12 sub: Jeremy Finlayson