The teams are in for round 14's Friday and Saturday matches, plus squads for Sunday

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Izak Rankine and Cody Weightman. Pictures: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has been dealt a huge blow ahead of its Friday night date with Brisbane at the Gabba, with dashing defender Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera to miss.

Meanwhile, the cavalry is slowly coming back for desperate Adelaide, with Izak Rankine returning from a hamstring injury, though Taylor Walker is still not right to face Sydney as he battles a back problem.

Cody Weightman is back for the Western Bulldogs after missing six matches with an elbow injury, while Ed Richards also returns to strengthen the midfield.

In other round 14 team news, Nick Daicos has been named for Collingwood to play North Melbourne on Sunday despite his shin injury, while Charlie Dixon has been dropped out of Port Adelaide's team to confront Greater Western Sydney.

Wanganeen-Milera, the Saints' in-form half-back, has been managed for the must-win match against an unchanged Lions, with Ross Lyon also opting to omit forward Tim Membrey.

Rankine is one of three inclusions for the Crows, with coach Matthew Nicks axing veteran defender Brodie Smith as they face the League-leading Swans.

Tom Lynch will play his first game in 10 weeks as he returns from a hamstring tendon injury for Dustin Martin's 300th match against a Hawthorn team that has recalled top-10 draftee Nick Watson following some strong VFL form.

Will Phillips has been named in North's extended squad to face the Magpies, with Daicos being given every chance to get up.

In the final game of the round, Port captain Connor Rozee will return from an ankle injury, while Dixon and fellow forward Jeremy Finlayson have been left out of the 23 altogether.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Brisbane v St Kilda at the Gabba, 7.40pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Noah Answerth

ST KILDA

In: Z.Cordy, A.Schoenmaker, Z.Jones, C.Sharman

Out: D.Howard (hamstring), J.Webster (calf), N.Wanganeen-Milera (managed), T.Membrey (omitted)

Last week's sub: Seb Ross

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: E.Richards, C.Weightman, A.Scott

Out: A.Keath (hamstring), L.McNeil (omitted), R.Garcia (omitted)

Last week's sub: Buku Khamis

FREMANTLE

In: M.Johnson

Out: C.Wagner (omitted)

Round 12 sub: Corey Wagner

Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: T.Lynch, D.Martin

Out: S.Ryan (ankle), D.Prestia (calf)

Last week's sub: Kane McAuliffe

HAWTHORN

In: L.Meek, N.Watson

Out: N.Reeves (back), S.Mitchell (omitted)

Last week's sub: Luke Breust

Adelaide v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: N.Murray, I.Rankine, B.Cook

Out: B.Smith (omitted), C.Burgess (omitted), N.McHenry (omitted)

Last week's sub: Ned McHenry

SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Braeden Campbell

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

North Melbourne v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 1pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: R.Hardeman, W.Phillips, C.Lazzaro, B.Teakle

Out: W.Dawson (shoulder)

Last week's sub: Eddie Ford

COLLINGWOOD

In: E.Allan, T.Jiath, R.McInnes

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Jack Bytel

Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide at Engie Stadium, 4pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Buckley, J.Kelly, M.Gruzewski

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Toby McMullin

PORT ADELAIDE

In: C.Rozee, O.Lord, D.Williams, W.Lorenz, D.Visentini, Q.Narkle

Out: R.Burton (foot), C.Dixon (omitted), J.Finlayson (omitted)

Round 12 sub: Jeremy Finlayson