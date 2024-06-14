Brynn Teakle, Josh Kelly and Quinton Narkle. Pictures: AFL Photos/NMFC

FORMER Port Adelaide ruckman Brynn Teakle will debut for his second club as a mid-season rookie pick, while Quinton Narkle will play his first game for Port Adelaide since round 17 last year. 

Greater Western Sydney welcomes back gun midfielder Josh Kelly, while Collingwood has named Nick Daicos despite his sore shin and granted Tew Jiath his first AFL game. 

Teakle will play for the Kangaroos against the Magpies at Marvel Stadium just three weeks after joining the club with pick No.15 at the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. He replaces Wil Dawson in the Roos' only change. 

Jiath, the brother of Hawthorn flyer Changkuoth, will play his first senior match, coming in for Jack Bytel

The Giants have added Kelly and Jack Buckley in place of axed pair James Peatling and Jacob Wehr for their intriguing clash with Port Adelaide at Engie Stadium on Sunday afternoon. 

Footy Feed: Crows’ big selection calls, Daicos cleared to play

Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich unpack the round 14 teams

Narkle, the former Geelong midfielder, is one of four changes for the Power. He comes into the side along with skipper Connor Rozee, forward Ollie Lord and defender Dylan Williams

As flagged on Thursday evening, coach Ken Hinkley has dropped Charlie DixonJeremy Finlayson and Lachie Jones, while Ryan Burton is injured.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

North Melbourne v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 1pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: B.Teakle
Out: W.Dawson (shoulder)

Last week's sub: Eddie Ford

COLLINGWOOD

In: T.Jiath
Out: J.Bytel (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jack Bytel

Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide at Engie Stadium, 4pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Buckley, J.Kelly
Out: J.Peatling (omitted), J.Wehr (omitted)

Last week's sub: Toby McMullin

PORT ADELAIDE

In: C.Rozee, O.Lord, D.Williams, Q.Narkle
Out: R.Burton (foot), C.Dixon (omitted), J.Finlayson (omitted), La.Jones (omitted)

Round 12 sub: Jeremy Finlayson