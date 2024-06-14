The teams are in for Sunday's round 14 games

Brynn Teakle, Josh Kelly and Quinton Narkle. Pictures: AFL Photos/NMFC

FORMER Port Adelaide ruckman Brynn Teakle will debut for his second club as a mid-season rookie pick, while Quinton Narkle will play his first game for Port Adelaide since round 17 last year.

Greater Western Sydney welcomes back gun midfielder Josh Kelly, while Collingwood has named Nick Daicos despite his sore shin and granted Tew Jiath his first AFL game.

Teakle will play for the Kangaroos against the Magpies at Marvel Stadium just three weeks after joining the club with pick No.15 at the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. He replaces Wil Dawson in the Roos' only change.

Jiath, the brother of Hawthorn flyer Changkuoth, will play his first senior match, coming in for Jack Bytel.

The Giants have added Kelly and Jack Buckley in place of axed pair James Peatling and Jacob Wehr for their intriguing clash with Port Adelaide at Engie Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Narkle, the former Geelong midfielder, is one of four changes for the Power. He comes into the side along with skipper Connor Rozee, forward Ollie Lord and defender Dylan Williams.

As flagged on Thursday evening, coach Ken Hinkley has dropped Charlie Dixon, Jeremy Finlayson and Lachie Jones, while Ryan Burton is injured.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

North Melbourne v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 1pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: B.Teakle

Out: W.Dawson (shoulder)

Last week's sub: Eddie Ford

COLLINGWOOD

In: T.Jiath

Out: J.Bytel (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jack Bytel

Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide at Engie Stadium, 4pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Buckley, J.Kelly

Out: J.Peatling (omitted), J.Wehr (omitted)

Last week's sub: Toby McMullin

PORT ADELAIDE

In: C.Rozee, O.Lord, D.Williams, Q.Narkle

Out: R.Burton (foot), C.Dixon (omitted), J.Finlayson (omitted), La.Jones (omitted)

Round 12 sub: Jeremy Finlayson