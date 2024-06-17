The Match Review findings for Sunday's round 14 games are in

Zak Butters during Port Adelaide's match against Adelaide in R8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide star Zak Butters has copped a one-match ban for striking, meaning he'll be ineligible for the Brownlow Medal unless he successfully challenges the suspension, while North Melbourne's Kallan Dawson has also copped a week.

Early in the first quarter of the Power's match against Greater Western Sydney on Sunday, Butters engaged in some push and shove with Giants midfielder Tom Green. The Power midfielder appears to strike Green on the left shoulder with an open hand, with his hand then rising up and collecting Green on the chin.

The action resulted in a free kick to Green on the field and the Match Review Officer has handed down a one-match ban, grading the incident intentional, high contact and low impact.

The Power are yet to announce if they will accept or challenge the suspension.

Butters is currently in equal eighth spot on AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, which last year correctly tipped Lachie Neale would win the award. Butters is eight points behind leader Issac Heeney on the Brownlow Predictor and three votes off second spot.

Dawson has also been suspended for a week for a high elbow on Collingwood's Jack Crisp at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

The Kangaroo looked to block Crisp after the Magpie had handballed, but struck him high with his elbow, giving away a free kick.

The MRO has graded the incident careless, medium impact and high contact.

Elsewhere, GWS's Connor Idun and Port Adelaide's Ivan Soldo have both been fined for rough conduct.