Riley Beveridge has taken a deeper look at the elite performances Isaac Heeney and Marcus Bontempelli are producing this year

Sydney star Isaac Heeney and Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2017 season will be remembered for Dusty and Danger.

There have been few years over the last decade defined by two players as much as that season, when Dustin Martin took out the Brownlow Medal with a record 36 votes but was closely followed by an ineligible Patrick Dangerfield on 33.

However, 2024 is on track to be another season dominated by a standout duo.

Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli and Sydney spearhead Isaac Heeney have compiled fantastic campaigns thus far, the type that could end up putting the pair statistically alongside esteemed company.

According to Champion Data's AFL Player Ratings – the stats guru's most definitive number to define influence on matches – no player has averaged 20-plus points across a single home and away season since Dangerfield and Martin both did it in 2017.

That 2017 season is also, so far, the only season where two players have averaged 20 or more AFL Player Ratings points across the same season. But both Bontempelli and Heeney are on track to replicate that in 2024.

Learn More 19:30

Bontempelli's average of 21.1 points is the most of any player this year, closely followed by Heeney on 20.3. Together, they're well clear of a chasing pack that features Nick Daicos (18.9), Matt Rowell (18.1) and Max Gawn (17.6).

The landmark 20-point number is one few AFL players have reached. In fact, since Champion Data began using the metric in 2010, only three players have averaged 20 or more points across a single season.

Dangerfield and Martin both did it in 2017, Dangerfield also accomplished the feat during his Brownlow Medal season in 2016, while Gary Ablett jnr. hit that number for an incredible six consecutive years between 2010-15 (although he only made six appearances in 2015 due to injury).

20+ AFL PLAYER RATINGS POINTS ACROSS A SEASON

Season AFL Player Ratings Gary Ablett jnr. 2010 22.9 Gary Ablett jnr. 2014 22.1 Gary Ablett jnr. 2012 21.6 Patrick Dangerfield 2017 21.2 Marcus Bontempelli* 2024 21.1 Gary Ablett jnr. 2013 20.4 Patrick Dangerfield 2016 20.4 Dustin Martin 2017 20.4 Isaac Heeney* 2024 20.3 Gary Ablett jnr. 2015 20.2 Gary Ablett jnr. 2011 20.1



Both players continued their fantastic seasons over the weekend, with Bontempelli inspiring the Western Bulldogs to victory over Fremantle with 30 disposals, three goals and 15 score involvements. Heeney had 29 disposals, two goals and 11 score involvements as Sydney defeated Adelaide.