Toyota has been supporting footy across all levels of the game since 1991. Picture: Supplied

FROM supporting the Adelaide Crows in their inaugural game in 1991, to being the AFL's premier partner for 20 years, and now re-signing for another four years, Toyota is into its fourth decade of bringing fans closer to the game our nation loves, and creating a rich legacy of community support.

Toyota has been capturing every step of the journey, from first touches at grassroots clubs, to the first kicks at the elite level, and even the journey to holding a premiership cup for the first time.

Speaking with Toyota while filming for the upcoming series Conversations in Cars, Collingwood premiership captain Darcy Moore reflected on where he started his journey, and on the volunteers who helped him achieve his footy dreams.

"I remember playing for the Ivanhoe Junior Footy Club and the Kew Comets Junior Footy Club, and (I remember) the hard work of four or five volunteers who woke up early on a Sunday morning to cut the oranges or open the club rooms or kept the club's heart pumping," Moore said.

"And it's such a big part of our community. I always just remember the hard work and selflessness of those volunteers and so many staff members, who worked so hard so that we could get out there and live our dream."

You can catch Darcy's episode of Conversations in Cars later this season on Toyota's Instagram feed.

Darcy Moore in action during the Toyota All-Stars wheelchair football game in November 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

From supporting the women's game from its inception and providing opportunities for community clubs with female players to wear their own uniforms for the first time, Toyota has committed again to supporting AFLW at every level and through the next steps of this journey.

Toyota has celebrated footy as a game for all, the Toyota National Inclusion Carnival and National Wheelchair Championships have inspired players of all abilities around the country to celebrate the pride, teamwork and passion that footy can provide.

Now Toyota is looking to continue building this legacy by celebrating the giant leaps the game is taking across the nation, the communities that are united by their footy dreams at every level, and the volunteers who help make it all happen.

Fans can now celebrate this journey with Toyota at a special live event on Tuesday, June 25 hosted by Josh van Cuylenburg from The Imperfects podcast.

Josh will be joined at Marvel Stadium by Collingwood premiership coach, Craig McRae, Toyota ambassador and Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli, the 2023 AFLW best and fairest winner Monique Conti and a range of other special guests to celebrate the feelings of footy.