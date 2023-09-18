THE AFL and Toyota Australia have renewed their partnership for another four years, taking the length of the partnership to 24 years

(L-R) Kylie Rogers, Andrew Dillon, Matt Callachor, Gillon McLachlan, Tim Stuckey and Vin Naidoo during the AFL and Toyota partnership announcement at the MCG on September 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL and Australia's leading automotive company, Toyota Australia, have today renewed the largest sporting partnership in the country.

The new deal sees a four-year extension for the AFL's Premier Partner, taking the length of the partnership to 24 years, building on what has been one of the world's strongest sporting partnerships for the last two decades.

Since 2004, Toyota has been instrumental in supporting and growing footy, from grassroots to the elite men's and women's competitions.

Toyota continues as the League's official community partner, which includes the Toyota Good for Footy program, as well as continuing as official automotive partner of the NAB AFLW competition.

Toyota Ambassadors Madison Prespakis and Jonathan Brown during the AFL and Toyota partnership announcement at the MCG on September 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A vital part of the partnership is Toyota's focus on community clubs through its Toyota Good for Footy program, which encompasses initiatives such as the Good for Footy Raffle.

Since its inception in 2008, the Toyota Good for Footy Raffle has raised almost $11 million for grassroots footy clubs, which has continued to positively impact football communities across the country.

In 2023 the Toyota Good for Footy Raffle has raised more than $1.1 million alone.

The Toyota and AFL partnership also sees the League's Premier Partner support the National Volunteer Awards, the National Inclusion Carnival and the National Wheelchair Championships.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan and Toyota Motor Corporation Australia president and CEO Matt Callachor during the AFL and Toyota partnership announcement at the MCG on September 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Toyota Motor Corporation Australia President and CEO Matt Callachor said the sponsorship is a source of pride for Toyota and its 275 dealers across Australia who are excited to continue being a part of the AFL family until at least the end of the 2027 season.

"A vital part of the sponsorship is Toyota's focus on community clubs with its Good for Footy Program, which encompasses initiatives such as the Good for Footy Raffle.

"This year the Raffle has raised to date a record-breaking $1,181,640, which is the highest amount raised in the campaign's history and the extension of the sponsorship will only enhance the opportunities available for grassroots football clubs over the coming years," he said.

AFL Chief Executive Gillon McLachlan said the AFL is proud to continue its partnership with Toyota Australia.

"The people and brands we choose to partner with reflect our values and beliefs. From community footy to elite athletes, Toyota has touchpoints with all aspects of our game, and we are proud to be supported by such an iconic brand.

"Toyota has become synonymous with our game at all levels, and to be able to continue one of the longest partnerships in our history is momentous for the league and footy fans alike," he said.

AFL Executive General Manager, Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said the partnership extension with Toyota is something all football fans can celebrate.

"Toyota Australia is committed to superior quality and constant innovation, and we look forward to growing our game even further with them over the next four years.

"We are proud of Toyota’s Good for Footy program and will continue to support these initiatives that help community clubs thrive," she said