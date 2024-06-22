Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Ethan Read, Aaron Cadman, Ben Hobbs. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, SANFL and WAFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Frankston at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday June 22, 11.05am AEST

A four-goal haul from tall forward Brandon Ryan has help Brisbane to a 50-point win over Frankston on Saturday.

The 26-year-old also took eight marks and had 13 touches in the big win, while young midfielder Harry Sharp was equally as influential up forward, finishing with three goals to go with his 22 touches, six marks and two clearances.

Henry Smith dominated in the ruck with a game-high 36 hitouts, six clearances and six marks, while Kalin Lane (14 touches, nine hitouts, three clearances) provided solid back-up.

Out of favour midfielder Deven Robertson pushed hard for another chance at the top level with a game-high 33 disposals, a game-high 10 clearances and five tackles, while fellow mid James Tunstill impressed with 10 clearances of his own to go with his 27 touches.

Tall defender Darragh Joyce was solid down back, finishing with 18 disposals and six marks, while James Madden (18 disposals, five marks) and Luke Beecken (15, six) were also solid in defence.

Mid-season draftee Darcy Craven kicked one goal from his 15 touches, first-year defender Zane Zakostelsky took eight marks and had 12 touches, and midfielder Reece Torrent collected six marks from 16 disposals.

Jaxon Prior (16 disposals), Will McLachlan (11 disposals, two goals) and Luke Lloyd (nine, five marks) were busy.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Southport at Ikon Park, Saturday June 22, 12.05pm AEST

Ruckman Marc Pittonet dominated as Carlton fell to a 12-point loss to Southport on Saturday.

Pittonet had a huge game with 24 disposals, 21 hitouts, nine clearances and a goal.

Jaxon Binns was busy again with 25 touches and Caleb Marchbank had 19 disposals and eight marks.

Jack Carroll had a good game with 24 disposals and five clearances, while Billy Wilson was solid with his 14 touches.

Jesse Motlop kicked two goals from 13 touches, Ashton Moir also hit the scoreboard with one major from 10 disposals, while David Cuningham had 10 disposals, five clearances and a goal.

David Cuningham nails it 🙌



State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Essendon at People First Stadium, Saturday June 22, 11.05am AEST

Ben Hobbs made his return from injury with a strong performance in Essendon's 18-point loss to Gold Coast on Saturday.

The midfielder, back from a calf injury, had 22 disposals, seven tackles and six clearances at People First Stadium.

The Bombers fielded a strong side, with Elijah Tsatas, Dylan Shiel and Will Setterfield also playing well.

Tsatas had 23 touches and six tackles, Shiel finished with 26, nine clearances and kicked a goal, and Setterfield had 23, nine tackles and seven clearances.

Alwyn Davey Jnr easy as you like 😌



Tex Wanganeen (22 disposals) and ruckman Nick Bryan (11 disposals and 30 hitouts) were also solid.

Archie Roberts had 20 disposals and Lewis Hayes finished with 15.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: West Perth v Peel Thunder at Pentanet Stadium, Saturday June 22, 2.30pm AWST

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Geelong at ETU Stadium, Sunday June 23, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Essendon at People First Stadium, Saturday June 22, 11.05am AEST

Gold Coast Academy product Ethan Read has put his hand up for a recall after a five-goal display in the Suns' 18-point win over Essendon on Saturday.

Read, who last played at the top level in round eight, finished with nine marks and six hitouts to go with his bag of goals.

Midfielder Brayden Fiorini responded to his omission from the senior side with an equal game-high 33 disposals, along with eight clearances, eight marks, six tackles and a goal in a best-on-ground showing.

Fellow omitted trio Ned Moyle (37 hitouts, eight clearances, one goal), Nick Holman (30 disposals, seven tackles) and Jed Walter (two goals, six marks) all impressed in the win.

Rory Atkins did his chances of a recall no harm at all, taking 10 marks to go with his equal game-high 33 touches, while untried forward William Rowlands finished with two goals, seven marks and 14 disposals.

Defenders Sean Lemmens (18 disposals, four marks, six tackles) and Connor Budarick (20 disposals, six marks) were prevalent, Darcy Macpherson (19 disposals, nine marks) was strong in the air, while midfielder Alex Davies kicked one goal and had four clearances to go with his 17 touches.

Young midfielder Jack Mahony (16 disposals, five marks), James Tsitas (17 disposals), Sandy Brock (nine, five marks), Oskar Faulkhead (16), Caleb Graham (11) and Lloyd Johnston (nine) were other Suns players in action.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Blacktown ISP, Saturday June 22, 11.05am AEST

Aaron Cadman responded to his axing from the senior side with an impressive display in Greater Western Sydney's 14-point win over Sydney on Saturday.

The No.1 pick in the 2022 draft had 18 disposals, six marks and kicked 2.3 for the Giants.

Returning from injury, Darcy Jones was busy with 15 disposals and a wasteful 2.5.

Darcy Jones always a 🔒 for a goal



Lachlan Keeffe kicked two goals from his 17 touches, to go with 11 hitouts, while Joe Fonti had 21 touches and kicked a major.

Nathan Wardius (13 disposals and a goal), Conor Stone (19) and Phoenix Gothard (21 and a goal) also played well.

Isaac Cumming continued his comeback with 12 disposals, while Adam Kennedy had 16 touches on his return.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v North Melbourne at Casey Fields, Sunday June 23, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v North Melbourne at Casey Fields, Sunday June 23, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Norwood v Port Adelaide at Norwood Oval, Sunday June 23, 2.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Blacktown ISP, Saturday June 22, 11.05am AEST

Corey Warner impressed as Sydney suffered a 14-point loss to Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

Warner played a huge role with 23 disposals, nine clearances and three goals in the defeat.

Dropped from the senior side this week, Matt Roberts gathered 21 disposals and had four clearances.

Ruck duo Lachlan McAndrew (12 disposals, seven tackles and 19 hitouts) and William Green (14 disposals and 16 hitouts) were busy.

Robbie Fox had 15 touches and kicked a goal and Jacob Konstanty finished with 14 disposals and also booted a major.

Joel Hamling kicked another two goals from his 14 disposals, while Jaiden Magor had 16 touches.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: South Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, Saturday June 22, 1.10pm AWST

Veteran Andrew Gaff put his hand up for a senior recall with a solid performance in the Eagles' 53-point loss to the Bulldogs.

Gaff, who was dropped this week after two consecutive games in the AFL, gathered 26 disposals, seven marks, four clearances and two tackles but West Coast's young side was no match for its opponents.

Zane Trew was his team's best ball-winner with 32, while Harry Edwards (16), Clay Hall (15) and Tyrell Dewar (15) were also industrious.

Archer Reid, Coen Livingstone, Harry Barnett and Jordyn Baker kicked a goal apiece.

Loch Rawlinson, Coby Burgiel and Callum Jamieson had 10 touches each.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: No match