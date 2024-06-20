The Virgin Australia AFL and AFLW Mark of the Year, and NAB AFL and AFLW Goal of the Year prizes have been announced for 2024

Tony Modra, Kate Hore, Peter Daicos and AFL EGM Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers announce the prizing for the NAB AFL and AFLW Goal of the Year and Virgin Australia Mark AFL and AFLW Mark of the Year. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL, in conjunction with major partners NAB and Virgin Australia, have today confirmed the grand prizes for the NAB AFL and AFLW Goal of the Year, and Virgin Australia AFL and AFLW Mark of the Year in 2024.

In both the Toyota AFL and NAB AFLW competitions the Virgin Australia Mark of the Year winner will each receive $50,000 and two million Velocity Frequent Flyer Points – enough Points for two people to redeem return Business Class Reward Seats to over 500 destinations around the world, while the NAB Goal of the Year winners will receive $50,000 and NAB will donate a further $10,000 to the winning players' junior footy club.

The winners from the Toyota AFL season and NAB AFLW season will be determined by the AFL Game Analysis Committee and by public voting, with the winners announced at the respective 2024 Brownlow Medal and W Awards.

In positive news for fan, everyone who votes for their favourite goals and marks for the awards are also in with a chance to win, with $5,000 on offer in each category thanks to NAB and Virgin Australia.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 20: Kate Hore, Tony Modra and Peter Daicos pose during the Mark and Goal of the Year Media Opportunity at Marvel Stadium on June 20, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos)

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said the new prizes will entice players to take the kick or leap for the hanger, ultimately rewarding fans with more extraordinary marks and goals throughout the Toyota AFL and NAB AFLW seasons.

"We've seen some incredible goals and marks so far this season, and the AFL is delighted to join forces with Virgin Australia and NAB to offer these amazing prizes, to celebrate the great moments of our game," Rogers said.

"In conjunction with our partners we are thrilled to offer the same prizes in both the men's and women's competitions, and can't wait to see who in 2024 will top last year's incredible back-with-the-flight AFLW Mark of the Year from Courtney Hodder, or Will Ashcroft's unbelievable mid-air snap for AFL Goal of the Year."

Learn More 00:48

NAB Group Chief Operating Officer, Les Matheson, said NAB were delighted to expand its partnership with the AFL to award the NAB AFL and AFLW Goal of the Year an enhanced prize.

"We're passionate about our role in helping grow the game from NAB AFL Auskick through to the big time. We want to ensure we celebrate the game's great moments alongside recognising the vital role junior clubs play in fostering the future stars of the game," Matheson said.

"That's why in addition to the fan and player prizes, we're proud to also contribute $10,000 to the junior clubs of both the NAB AFL and AFLW Goal of the Year winners."

Learn More 00:34

Rewarding the highflyers in the men's and women's competitions, Virgin Australia Executive Libby Minogue said the Mark of the Year award was a natural fit for the airline whilst keeping the footy flying.

"As the official airline of the AFL we are proud to have flown over a thousand players and coaches from all 18 clubs to their games across the country so far this year, and for the best mark of the season, we'll award a whopping two million Velocity Points which is enough Points for two people to redeem return Business Class Reward Seats to over 500 destinations around the world."

Players in the running so far to take home the grand prizes include Collingwood's Jamie Elliott for his spectacular mark of the round on Anzac Day; Sydney's Chad Warner, who soared to new heights in Round 11; Melbourne's Bayley Fritsch and his epic boundary pocket goal in Round 8; and the recent incredible goal from Fremantle's Caleb Serong in Round 12.

The Round winners for 2024 to date can be found here for Virgin Australia AFL Mark of the Year and here for NAB AFL Goal of the Year.