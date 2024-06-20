KEN HINKLEY has swung the selection axe ahead of Port Adelaide's clash with Brisbane on Saturday, dropping four players including ruck recruit Ivan Soldo.
North Melbourne co-captain Jy Simpkin is back for the Kangaroos, while midfield ace Luke Davies-Uniacke has also been named despite an injury scare for their date with Melbourne.
In other round 15 selection news, Gold Coast will be without spearhead Ben King (knee) for its trip west to face Fremantle, Geelong has regained superstar Patrick Dangerfield and Melbourne has made three changes, with Adam Tomlinson among the inclusions.
Hinkley has not mucked around following his team's loss to Greater Western Sydney, dropping Soldo among four changes to recall Jordon Sweet, Willie Rioli and Jeremy Finlayson.
Quinton Narkle, Dylan Williams and Francis Evans have also been dropped, while Logan Evans will make his AFL debut just weeks after being picked up in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.
Friday night's blockbuster between Geelong and Carlton at the MCG will see Dangerfield play his first game since round seven, coincidentally against the Blues.
The Cats have also named Zach Tuohy and Ollie Henry as they return to almost full strength.
Greater Western Sydney has dropped former No.1 draft pick Aaron Cadman for its derby against the Swans, with Lachie Ash (calf) back from injury. Max Gruzewski will make his AFL debut, while Stephen Coniglio will miss again.
Caiden Cleary will make his AFL debut for the Swans.
Melbourne has named Tomlinson among three changes, while omitting Jack Billings.
The Roos welcome back Simpkin and Dylan Stephens, with Kallan Dawson suspended and Jaidyn Stephenson dropped. Young gun Colby McKercher will also miss.
In Sunday's matches, Essendon has regained Mason Redman, also naming Sam Draper and Xavier Duursma in its extended squad to face an Eagles team that has Oscar Allen playing for the just the second time in 2024.
King is not the only change for the Suns, with coach Damien Hardwick dropping four other players, including No.3 draft pick Jed Walter.
Jarrod Witts and Wil Powell are among the inclusions.
Hugh Davies, pick No.33 in the 2022 draft, will make his debut for the Dockers.
FRIDAY, JUNE 21
Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST
CARLTON
In: O.Fantasia
Out: J.Carroll (omitted)
R13 sub: Corey Durdin
GEELONG
In: Z.Tuohy, O.Henry, P.Dangerfield
Out: S.Neale (omitted), R.Stanley (knee), T.Bruhn (wrist)
R13 sub: Gary Rohan
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
Port Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: L.Evans, J.Sweet, J.Finlayson, W.Rioli
Out: I.Soldo (omitted), Q.Narkle (omitted), D.Williams (omitted), F.Evans (omitted)
Last week's sub: Quinton Narkle
BRISBANE
In: S.Brain
Out: N.Answerth (shoulder)
Last week's sub: Noah Answerth
Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Engie Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: L.Ash, M.Gruzewski, J.Peatling
Out: S.Taylor (ruptured testicle), N.Haynes (hamstring), A.Cadman (omitted)
Last week's sub: Toby McMullin
SYDNEY
In: C.Cleary
Out: M.Roberts (omitted)
Last week's sub: Matt Roberts
Melbourne v North Melbourne at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: A.Tomlinson, K.Tholstrup, K.Brown
Out: C.Petracca (ribs/spleen), J.Billings (omitted), B.Laurie (omitted)
R13 sub: Jack Billings
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: .Stephens, J.Simpkin
Out: J.Stephenson (omitted), K.Dawson (suspension)
Last week's sub: Jaidyn Stephenson
SUNDAY, JUNE 23
Essendon v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: M.Redman, X.Duursma, S.Draper, N.Caddy
Out: E.Tsatas (omitted)
R13 sub: Elijah Tsatas
WEST COAST
In: J.Hunt, O.Allen, T.Brockman, J.Rotham
Out: D.Sheed (hamstring)
R13 sub: Ryan Maric
Fremantle v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, 2pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: H.Chapman, H.Davies, T.Emmett, N.Erasmus, C.Wagner
Out: J.Draper (omitted), M.Walters (hamstring)
Last week's sub: Matthew Johnson
GOLD COAST
In: W.Powell, J.Rogers, S.Day, J.Witts, B.Ellis, L.Johnston, A.Davies, H.Oea
Out: B.Fiorini (omitted), B.King (knee), N.Holman (omitted), J.Walter (omitted), N.Moyle (omitted)
R13 sub: David Swallow