The teams are in for round 15's Friday and Saturday matches, plus squads for Sunday

Ivan Soldo, Jy Simpkin and Ben King. Pictures: AFL Photos

KEN HINKLEY has swung the selection axe ahead of Port Adelaide's clash with Brisbane on Saturday, dropping four players including ruck recruit Ivan Soldo.

North Melbourne co-captain Jy Simpkin is back for the Kangaroos, while midfield ace Luke Davies-Uniacke has also been named despite an injury scare for their date with Melbourne.

In other round 15 selection news, Gold Coast will be without spearhead Ben King (knee) for its trip west to face Fremantle, Geelong has regained superstar Patrick Dangerfield and Melbourne has made three changes, with Adam Tomlinson among the inclusions.

Hinkley has not mucked around following his team's loss to Greater Western Sydney, dropping Soldo among four changes to recall Jordon Sweet, Willie Rioli and Jeremy Finlayson.

Quinton Narkle, Dylan Williams and Francis Evans have also been dropped, while Logan Evans will make his AFL debut just weeks after being picked up in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Friday night's blockbuster between Geelong and Carlton at the MCG will see Dangerfield play his first game since round seven, coincidentally against the Blues.

The Cats have also named Zach Tuohy and Ollie Henry as they return to almost full strength.

Greater Western Sydney has dropped former No.1 draft pick Aaron Cadman for its derby against the Swans, with Lachie Ash (calf) back from injury. Max Gruzewski will make his AFL debut, while Stephen Coniglio will miss again.

Caiden Cleary will make his AFL debut for the Swans.

Melbourne has named Tomlinson among three changes, while omitting Jack Billings.

The Roos welcome back Simpkin and Dylan Stephens, with Kallan Dawson suspended and Jaidyn Stephenson dropped. Young gun Colby McKercher will also miss.

In Sunday's matches, Essendon has regained Mason Redman, also naming Sam Draper and Xavier Duursma in its extended squad to face an Eagles team that has Oscar Allen playing for the just the second time in 2024.

King is not the only change for the Suns, with coach Damien Hardwick dropping four other players, including No.3 draft pick Jed Walter.

Jarrod Witts and Wil Powell are among the inclusions.

Hugh Davies, pick No.33 in the 2022 draft, will make his debut for the Dockers.

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

CARLTON

In: O.Fantasia

Out: J.Carroll (omitted)

R13 sub: Corey Durdin

GEELONG

In: Z.Tuohy, O.Henry, P.Dangerfield

Out: S.Neale (omitted), R.Stanley (knee), T.Bruhn (wrist)

R13 sub: Gary Rohan

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Port Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: L.Evans, J.Sweet, J.Finlayson, W.Rioli

Out: I.Soldo (omitted), Q.Narkle (omitted), D.Williams (omitted), F.Evans (omitted)

Last week's sub: Quinton Narkle

BRISBANE

In: S.Brain

Out: N.Answerth (shoulder)

Last week's sub: Noah Answerth

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Engie Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: L.Ash, M.Gruzewski, J.Peatling

Out: S.Taylor (ruptured testicle), N.Haynes (hamstring), A.Cadman (omitted)

Last week's sub: Toby McMullin

SYDNEY

In: C.Cleary

Out: M.Roberts (omitted)

Last week's sub: Matt Roberts

Melbourne v North Melbourne at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: A.Tomlinson, K.Tholstrup, K.Brown

Out: C.Petracca (ribs/spleen), J.Billings (omitted), B.Laurie (omitted)

R13 sub: Jack Billings

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: .Stephens, J.Simpkin

Out: J.Stephenson (omitted), K.Dawson (suspension)

Last week's sub: Jaidyn Stephenson

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

Essendon v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: M.Redman, X.Duursma, S.Draper, N.Caddy

Out: E.Tsatas (omitted)

R13 sub: Elijah Tsatas

WEST COAST

In: J.Hunt, O.Allen, T.Brockman, J.Rotham

Out: D.Sheed (hamstring)

R13 sub: Ryan Maric

Fremantle v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, 2pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: H.Chapman, H.Davies, T.Emmett, N.Erasmus, C.Wagner

Out: J.Draper (omitted), M.Walters (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Matthew Johnson

GOLD COAST

In: W.Powell, J.Rogers, S.Day, J.Witts, B.Ellis, L.Johnston, A.Davies, H.Oea

Out: B.Fiorini (omitted), B.King (knee), N.Holman (omitted), J.Walter (omitted), N.Moyle (omitted)

R13 sub: David Swallow