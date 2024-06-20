The Suns will regain two important players for their trip to take on the Dockers

Jarrod Witts celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against West Coast in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S some A-grade talent on the way back for Gold Coast that coach Damien Hardwick hopes can propel it towards a maiden finals appearance.

The Suns will regain co-captain Jarrod Witts and running defender Wil Powell for Sunday's match against Fremantle at Optus Stadium, with Hardwick saying one more forgotten man is not far away.

"We've got this other guy that's going to catch everyone by surprise called Lachie Weller that's going to be available in the not-too-distant future as well," Hardwick said on Thursday morning.

"When you bring A-graders back into your footy club, it's always a good sign."

Weller is expected to be available for selection in the next month as he continues to overcome a second ruptured ACL.

Of more immediate impact for the Suns is the availability of Witts and Powell.

Gold Coast's co-captain missed the pre-bye loss to St Kilda with a hamstring injury, while Powell has now served a five-match suspension for a homophobic slur.

"He's learned some lessons … and went through some good education," Hardwick said.

"He's a player that we've missed. He's very good at all facets of the game. I can't wait to see him play on the weekend."

Wil Powell in action during Gold Coast's clash with Hawthorn in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ben King is a chance to play, but Hardwick says the club will take no chances with the spearhead after he suffered a knee injury at training last weekend.

Gold Coast is 10th with a 7-6 record and can leapfrog the Dockers with a win on Sunday.

Hardwick said following their mid-season bye, he expected the Suns to play their best football in the back half of the season.