The teams are in for Sunday's round 15 games

L-R: Andrew Gaff, Xavier Duursma, Brandon Walker. Pictures: AFL Photos

WEST COAST has rung the changes ahead of Sunday's clash with Essendon at Marvel Stadium, dropping three players including veteran Andrew Gaff.

The Bombers will be without forward Jade Gresham, while Fremantle has lost athletic defender Brandon Walker to illness.

In Sunday's early game, veteran Eagle Dom Sheed (hamstring) joins Gaff on the sidelines, along with omitted pair Jai Culley and Harry Edwards.

Skipper Oscar Allen is in for his second game of the season, along with speedster Jayden Hunt and defender Josh Rotham. Tyler Brockman comes in for his first game since he was involved in a car crash in Geraldton that resulted in police charges.

The Bombers have added some run, bringing back Mason Redman and Xavier Duursma from injury but they lose Jade Gresham (personal reasons). Midfielders Elijah Tsatas and Will Setterfield have been dropped.

At Optus Stadium, Fremantle brings back Heath Chapman and Corey Wagner for the clash with Gold Coast, while Hugh Davies comes in for his AFL debut. Josh Draper (omitted), Michael Walters (injured) and Walker are out.

The Suns have made five changes to their side, with Ben King (knee) on the sidelines with axed quartet Brayden Fiorini, Nick Holman, Jed Walter and Ned Moyle.

Skipper Jarrod Witts and experienced trio Sam Day, Brandon Ellis and Wil Powell return, along with first-year midfielder Jake Rogers.

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

Essendon v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: M.Redman, X.Duursma, S.Draper

Out: E.Tsatas (omitted), W.Setterfield (omitted), J.Gresham (personal reason)

R13 sub: Elijah Tsatas

WEST COAST

In: J.Hunt, O.Allen, T.Brockman, J.Rotham

Out: D.Sheed (hamstring), H.Edwards (omitted), J.Culley (omitted), A.Gaff (omitted)

R13 sub: Ryan Maric

Fremantle v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, 2pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: H.Chapman, H.Davies, C.Wagner

Out: J.Draper (omitted), M.Walters (hamstring), B.Walker (illness)

Last week's sub: Matthew Johnson

GOLD COAST

In: W.Powell, J.Rogers, S.Day, J.Witts, B.Ellis

Out: B.Fiorini (omitted), B.King (knee), N.Holman (omitted), J.Walter (omitted), N.Moyle (omitted)

R13 sub: David Swallow