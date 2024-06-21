Two-time All-Australian Elliot Yeo has re-signed with the Eagles

Elliot Yeo celebrates a goal during the R5 match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium on April 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast midfielder Elliot Yeo has turned his back on rival interest, signing a three-year contract extension with the Eagles.

The 2018 premiership player has enjoyed an excellent season after struggling with injuries in recent years.

Yeo, 30, is averaging 23.1 disposals, 7.6 clearances and 6.4 tackles per game this year, having played 11 matches.

"It's only fitting," the two-time All-Australian said after re-signing.

"I feel like I'm part of the walls here now and to be able to finish an Eagle, it's a wonderful feeling."

Yeo is leading the next group of Eagles midfielders, including No.1 pick Harley Reid and Reuben Ginbey.

Learn More 28:50

"I'm looking forward to helping the younger generation coming through now and starting to build towards something that I can leave for them as well, a bit like the older players 'Pridda' (Matt Priddis), 'Glassy' (Darren Glass) and 'Coxy' (Dean Cox) who I played with. They helped us all the way through," Yeo said.

"Looking forward to getting stuck in with Harley, 'Chess' (Campbell Chesser), 'Reubs' and Elijah (Hewett) eventually as well.

"They're all talented players and it's a fun time to be part of the football club."

The Eagles are 3-10 and 16th on the ladder ahead of facing Essendon at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.