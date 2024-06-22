THE SYDNEY surge has overpowered the 'Orange Tsunami' with a 10-goal blitz that set up a convincing 27-point triumph over Greater Western Sydney at a packed Engie Stadium.
The Swans were a class above as they stepped through the gears, although once they took their foot off the pedal late the Giants added five straight goals to add respectability to a 15.12 (102) to 11.9 (75) result on Saturday.
It wasn't pretty early but the Swans broke their duck of sluggish starts that had seen them trailing at the first change in their past four matches. The ladder leaders instead went into the break with a three-point advantage, and it was little surprise what was to come next.
After the Giants took the lead with a Jesse Hogan major, the Swans unleashed seven goals on the bounce to break the game open and hold a commanding advantage at the main break.
The Swans then booted three goals in five minutes once play resumed to blow away the Giants and move to 13-1 for their best win-loss record at this stage of a season since 1918.
Errol Gulden took his turn to play the leading role in the Swans' star-studded midfield while gathering 41 disposals with 973 metres gained and a goal.
The 21-year-old was awarded his third consecutive Brett Kirk Medal to equal the record stretch of being named best player afield in a Sydney derby also held by suspended teammate Luke Parker.
While Isaac Heeney (23 disposals) continued his rich vein of form in the Swans midfield, fellow onballer James Rowbottom was arguably even more pivotal in the battle around the clinches.
The tackling machine finished with a career-high 31 disposals along with 11 clearances, as the Swans had too many options at the stoppages as well as winners in all parts of the ground.
Brodie Grundy (28 disposals, 32 hitouts) was essentially like another midfielder for the Swans as their prized ruck recruit dominated Kieren Briggs (13, 28).
After impressing in his first attempt at a lockdown role last week, Toby Bedford went straight to Chad Warner and limited the Swans dynamo's impact through the first half.
But Warner got off the leash once the Giants had to chase the game and finished with 20 touches and two goals including a sublime set shot from outside 50m and on the wrong side of the boundary line.
Tom Green played a lone hand at times in the Giants' midfield, gathering 35 disposals with 15 of those coming before the first change.
But as the Swans piled on the goals either side of half-time, the Giants' onball bull was often forced to play a kick behind play and later had Rowbottom as a minder.
Finn Callaghan (27 disposals) added polish for the Giants, while Lachie Whitfield (25) and Harry Himmelberg (20) battled hard in a defence that was often under siege.
But it was not nearly enough to prevent the Giants losing for the fifth time in their past seven matches, and the question remains over which team can stop the Swans.
Blakey breaks open the game
It was a slogfest early in slippery conditions as both sides struggled to move the ball and find ways to score. That was until Swans dasher Nick Blakey took matters into his own hands, starting with a kick in after a Giants behind. Blakey followed the transition to pick up two more touches while making a scything run through the centre square, eventually kicking long to Hayden McLean inside the forward 50 to mark and slot the opening goal. It was a trademark move from Blakey that set the scene for what was to come as the Swans went on to overrun their cross-town rivals.
Debutants dazzle in gloomy conditions
It was a difficult night for a Giants tall forward to make a debut but Max Gruzewski showed plenty of promising signs. The 19-year-old presented strongly, even if he fumbled the ball at times, and kicked off wild celebrations when booting his first goal. Gruzewski booted a second later in the third term to finish as the Giants' equal leading goalkicker on what was mostly a dirty night for the hosts. Swans debutant Caiden Cleary had even fewer opportunities, only subbed into the match once it was all but over in the final term. But the ball-magnet will remember his debut if only for a goal with his first kick in the AFL.
Amartey party hangover
Joel Amartey would have been riding a wave of momentum from a nine-goal haul against Adelaide last week, but quickly came back to earth with a thud. The Giants' high-leaping defender Leek Aleer was tasked with containing the in-form forward, while the greasy conditions also helped take away Amartey's aerial weapons. The 24-year-old only had one disposal to half-time then found other ways to contribute more in the forward half after the main break, but still finished goalless for the first time since Opening Round.
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.1 3.3 7.4 11.9 (75)
SYDNEY 2.4 9.7 13.10 15.12 (102)
GOALS
Greater Western Sydney: Ward 2, Riccardi 2, Gruzewski 2, Thomas, Kelly, Hogan, Greene, Daniels
Sydney: Warner 2, Papley 2, McLean 2, Hayward 2, McInerney, McDonald, Lloyd, Jordon, Gulden, Cleary, Adams
BEST
Greater Western Sydney: Green, Whitfield, Himmelberg, Callaghan, Ward
Sydney: Gulden, Rowbottom, Grundy, Heeney, Warner, Adams, Blakey
INJURIES
Greater Western Sydney: Nil
Sydney: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Greater Western Sydney: James Peatling (replaced Ryan Angwin in the final quarter)
Sydney: Caiden Cleary (replaced Lewis Melican in the final quarter)
Crowd: 19,751 at Engie Stadium