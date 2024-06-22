The Swans have continued their incredible season with an emphatic win over the Giants in the Sydney derby

Will Hayward celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 15, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE SYDNEY surge has overpowered the 'Orange Tsunami' with a 10-goal blitz that set up a convincing 27-point triumph over Greater Western Sydney at a packed Engie Stadium.

The Swans were a class above as they stepped through the gears, although once they took their foot off the pedal late the Giants added five straight goals to add respectability to a 15.12 (102) to 11.9 (75) result on Saturday.

GIANTS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

It wasn't pretty early but the Swans broke their duck of sluggish starts that had seen them trailing at the first change in their past four matches. The ladder leaders instead went into the break with a three-point advantage, and it was little surprise what was to come next.

After the Giants took the lead with a Jesse Hogan major, the Swans unleashed seven goals on the bounce to break the game open and hold a commanding advantage at the main break.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 09:29 Full post-match, R15: Giants Watch GWS’s press conference after round 15’s match against Sydney

02:18 Errol keeps on rolling with third straight Brett Kirk Medal Errol Gulden adds yet another Brett Kirk medal to his impressive resume with a remarkable 41 disposals and a goal

06:43 Highlights: GWS v Sydney The Giants and Swans clash in round 15

00:45 Right place, right time for Swans debutant Sydney first-gamer Caiden Cleary joins the one kick, one goal club after a quick handball from teammate Will Hayward

00:33 Young Giant surrounded after first AFL major Debutant Max Gruzewski kicks his first AFL goal and celebrates with teammates

00:36 Swans siege continues with stars on fire Tom Papley and Will Hayward combine to pile on the pressure in a textbook Sydney surge

00:28 Lethal Lloyd leaves his mark with rocket Jake Lloyd launches an absolute pearler as the Swans start to take full control

00:33 Pumped-up Papley punishes haphazard Giants Tom Papley unleashes a monster goal into an open forward line after the Giants fumble the footy

00:30 Does Swans’ tackling machine tread hot water here? Toby McMullin appears to hit his head on the turf after a strong tackle from Sydney midfielder James Rowbottom

00:42 Greene gets going with cracking snap Toby Greene fires up with a massive effort on goal after a slow start to the contest

The Swans then booted three goals in five minutes once play resumed to blow away the Giants and move to 13-1 for their best win-loss record at this stage of a season since 1918.

Errol Gulden took his turn to play the leading role in the Swans' star-studded midfield while gathering 41 disposals with 973 metres gained and a goal.

Learn More 06:43

The 21-year-old was awarded his third consecutive Brett Kirk Medal to equal the record stretch of being named best player afield in a Sydney derby also held by suspended teammate Luke Parker.

Learn More 02:18

While Isaac Heeney (23 disposals) continued his rich vein of form in the Swans midfield, fellow onballer James Rowbottom was arguably even more pivotal in the battle around the clinches.

The tackling machine finished with a career-high 31 disposals along with 11 clearances, as the Swans had too many options at the stoppages as well as winners in all parts of the ground.

Learn More 00:30

Brodie Grundy (28 disposals, 32 hitouts) was essentially like another midfielder for the Swans as their prized ruck recruit dominated Kieren Briggs (13, 28).

After impressing in his first attempt at a lockdown role last week, Toby Bedford went straight to Chad Warner and limited the Swans dynamo's impact through the first half.

But Warner got off the leash once the Giants had to chase the game and finished with 20 touches and two goals including a sublime set shot from outside 50m and on the wrong side of the boundary line.

Learn More 00:33

Tom Green played a lone hand at times in the Giants' midfield, gathering 35 disposals with 15 of those coming before the first change.

But as the Swans piled on the goals either side of half-time, the Giants' onball bull was often forced to play a kick behind play and later had Rowbottom as a minder.

Finn Callaghan (27 disposals) added polish for the Giants, while Lachie Whitfield (25) and Harry Himmelberg (20) battled hard in a defence that was often under siege.

Learn More 00:33

But it was not nearly enough to prevent the Giants losing for the fifth time in their past seven matches, and the question remains over which team can stop the Swans.

Blakey breaks open the game

It was a slogfest early in slippery conditions as both sides struggled to move the ball and find ways to score. That was until Swans dasher Nick Blakey took matters into his own hands, starting with a kick in after a Giants behind. Blakey followed the transition to pick up two more touches while making a scything run through the centre square, eventually kicking long to Hayden McLean inside the forward 50 to mark and slot the opening goal. It was a trademark move from Blakey that set the scene for what was to come as the Swans went on to overrun their cross-town rivals.

Debutants dazzle in gloomy conditions

It was a difficult night for a Giants tall forward to make a debut but Max Gruzewski showed plenty of promising signs. The 19-year-old presented strongly, even if he fumbled the ball at times, and kicked off wild celebrations when booting his first goal. Gruzewski booted a second later in the third term to finish as the Giants' equal leading goalkicker on what was mostly a dirty night for the hosts. Swans debutant Caiden Cleary had even fewer opportunities, only subbed into the match once it was all but over in the final term. But the ball-magnet will remember his debut if only for a goal with his first kick in the AFL.

Learn More 00:45

Amartey party hangover

Joel Amartey would have been riding a wave of momentum from a nine-goal haul against Adelaide last week, but quickly came back to earth with a thud. The Giants' high-leaping defender Leek Aleer was tasked with containing the in-form forward, while the greasy conditions also helped take away Amartey's aerial weapons. The 24-year-old only had one disposal to half-time then found other ways to contribute more in the forward half after the main break, but still finished goalless for the first time since Opening Round.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.1 3.3 7.4 11.9 (75)

SYDNEY 2.4 9.7 13.10 15.12 (102)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Ward 2, Riccardi 2, Gruzewski 2, Thomas, Kelly, Hogan, Greene, Daniels

Sydney: Warner 2, Papley 2, McLean 2, Hayward 2, McInerney, McDonald, Lloyd, Jordon, Gulden, Cleary, Adams

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Green, Whitfield, Himmelberg, Callaghan, Ward

Sydney: Gulden, Rowbottom, Grundy, Heeney, Warner, Adams, Blakey

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: James Peatling (replaced Ryan Angwin in the final quarter)

Sydney: Caiden Cleary (replaced Lewis Melican in the final quarter)

Crowd: 19,751 at Engie Stadium