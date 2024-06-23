A handful of top draft prospects star as Vic Metro stay unbeaten in the 2024 Marsh Under-18 Championships

Jagga Smith during Vic Metro's game against Western Australia on June 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MIDFIELD jet Jagga Smith and emerging tall forward Thomas Sims have helped Vic Metro to a come-from-behind 33-point win over Western Australia on Sunday in the Marsh Under-18 Championships.

Smith backed up his 32-disposal game in Vic Metro's first outing against the Allies with a game-high 34 disposals and a goal in the 15.16 (106) to 10.13 (73) win at Optus Stadium to show his top-10 pick credentials.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA v VIC METRO Full match coverage and stats

Potential No.1 pick Josh Smillie grew into the game as well, collecting 22 disposals, having nine clearances and also kicking a goal having spent some time stationed inside-50.

Murphy Reid was again smooth with his disposal with 24 touches and a goal in Metro's midfield, Brisbane father-son Levi Ashcroft had 27 disposals and Tom Gross collected 23 and a goal as Metro started its campaign 2-0.

Defender Luke Trainor was also busy with a composed 26 disposals and cool hand in the back half.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:37 Bo brilliance: Allan leads from the front WA skipper Bo Allan shows his exciting midfield potential with 19 disposals to go alongside two goals

01:46 Sims’ sizzling three-goal day catches the eye Thomas Sims produces a towering performance to notch seven marks and three goals

01:00 Rise like a Champion: Malakai musters three Malakai Champion continues to prove his credentials with a stirring three-goal outing

05:34 U18 Boys National Champs Highlights: WA v Vic Metro Western Australia and Victoria Metro clash in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys Championships

00:29 Bo puts on a show with this magic finish WA captain Bo Allan shows his tremendous potential with a stunning goal

00:43 Champion cooking early with delightful double Exciting prospect Malakai Champion starts the game on fire with two flashy goals in the first term

Metro's Sims was the dominant key forward in the game, booting 3.3 and missing a couple of opportunities that could have boosted his day. However, it showed the Northern Knight's talents at a higher level after his consistent season in the Coates Talent League, where he has kicked 19.9 so far, as well as his ability to leap and clunk marks.

Western Australia jumped to a hot start after its strong win over South Australia last week, booting five opening-quarter goals and taking a four-point lead into half-time. However, Metro rallied midway through the third term and kicked eight goals to three for the second half as its quality rose to the top in the tussle.

Learn More 05:34

WA captain Bo Allan again showed his exciting midfield traits with 19 disposals, five clearances and two goals as clubs consider his top-10 draft stocks, while Luke Urquhart continued his ball-getting ways with 27 disposals and five clearances.

Small forward Malakai Champion chipped in with three majors and put on the afterburners at times, with Fred Rodriguez (23 disposals), Jaxon Artemis (20) and Hamish Davis (two goals) others to do their bit.

Learn More 01:00

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 5.2 7.8 9.9 10.13 (73)

VIC METRO 3.1 7.4 11.9 15.16 (106)

Goals

Western Australia: Champion 3, Allan 2, Davis 2, Angove, Banfield, Evans

Vic Metro: Sims 3, Dolan 2, Armstrong, Dattoli, Gross, Kako, Moraes, Oliver, Reid, Smillie, Smith, Stumpf