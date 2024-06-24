Geelong will head to the Tribunal this week to challenge his one-match ban

Patrick Dangerfield looks dejected after Geelong's loss to Carlton at the MCG in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG will challenge the one-match ban handed to star midfielder Patrick Dangerfield for his dangerous tackle on Sam Walsh during the Cats' loss to Carlton on Friday night.

Dangerfield pinned Walsh's arms in a tackle during which the Blue's head hit the ground and, unless the Tribunal appeal is successful, is now set to miss Geelong's meeting with Essendon in round 16.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, leading to a one-match ban.

Speaking on Monday before the Cats confirmed they would challenge the ban, Dangerfield said the club's legal team would determine the path forward.

"It is probably one more for the interpretation of how lawyers see these things, I'm not going to get into a slanging match over how things are adjudicated at the moment," he said.

"I am not going to comment on it right now simply because we haven't gone through that conversation with our lawyers and if we are to challenge it then quite clearly it is important to have our view of things and how we want to put forward that case should it happen.

"It is a tough game to play, it is a tough game to adjudicate. Quite clearly there has been a change over the last few years of understanding where concussion is at and the importance of it and how we treat it."

Dangerfield was playing his first game since round seven after being sidelined due to injury, and now faces being sidelined again.

He finished with 17 disposals and four clearances in the Cats' sixth loss in their past seven games.