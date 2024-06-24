The AFL welcomes the return of its Kids Go Free Month initiative that will be held from Rounds 16-19 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership season

AFL players Jy Simpkin (left) and Xavier Duursma (right) with young fans at the launch of the AFL's Kids Go Free months at Marvel Stadium on June 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Kids across the country are gearing up for a month of fun and footy, as the AFL welcomes the return of its Kids Go Free Month initiative that will be held from Rounds 16-19 of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership season.

AFL Executive General Manager Game Development Rob Auld, Essendon player Xavier Duursma, North Melbourne co-captain Jy Simpkin, iconic Sherrin mascots and junior footy fans gathered at Marvel Stadium today to officially launch the initiative.



In celebration of the game’s smallest fans, children aged 14 years and under will have free entry* to matches played between Friday, 28 June to Sunday, 21 July, lining up with school holidays nationwide.

2024 marks the third year of the Kids Go Free Month initiative, which saw over 215,000 junior fans attend the footy during the campaign last year, a 27.5% uplift in junior attendance through the campaign period compared to the season average.

Each match will have nominated ticket categories available in which junior tickets are free, and big kids and small kids alike will have the chance to enjoy a variety of family-focused activities and fun, with an enhanced match-day experience full of entertainment, giveaways, food and beverage offerings and more.



In addition, all games at Marvel Stadium in Rounds 16-19 will feature FREE popcorn, whole fruit and fairy floss for juniors at matches, surprise and delight seat upgrades and value-for money food and beverage offerings for juniors including FREE AFL Footy Card Pack with every kids meal pack, and a FREE regular hot chips when you buy one large chips for fans pre-match.

AFL Executive General Manager Game Development, Rob Auld said the initiative will continue to build on the success from 2023.



"The AFL is thrilled to launch our third installment of Kids Go Free Month. It was a big hit in 2023 with a 27.5 per cent increase in junior attendance at games during the campaign.



"Kids Go Free Month offers more than just footy, with special food and beverage offerings and, enhanced match-day activations fun for the whole family it's a must do activity these school holidays," Mr. Auld said.



"We've seen record crowd attendances this season, and with nine blockbuster rounds of men's football left, there's no better time for fans of all ages to come to the footy and enjoy the entertainment on and off the field."

Young fans colouring in a Sherrin poster at the launch of Kids Go Free month at Marvel Stadium on June 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

As part of Kids Go Free Month, the AFL and Sherrin have launched a competition by putting the design of the ball into the hands of kids, with the winners vying for a chance to have their design produced and delivered to their school for them and their classmates to enjoy.



For more information on how to redeem the Kids Go Free Month offer at an upcoming fixture visit afl.com.au/kidsgofree.



"Design Your Own Sherrin" competition is now live, kids are encouraged to get their entries in: https://play.afl/campaign/design-your-sherrin.



Please see outline of some activities available throughout Kids Go Free Month initiative:



Round 16:

Marvel Stadium – Facepainting and house DJ

North Melbourne – Pixar Putt and photo op with Woody from Toy Story

St Kilda - Westinghouse Kicking competition

Brisbane Lions- Bluey Interactive Experience

Richmond FC - Before the Pounce activation

Round 17:

Marvel Stadium – meet Spiderman and house DJ

Fremantle FC - Kids Zone Disco, Video Game Central and Mini Golf

Geelong - Kids Fun Zone including Gabby's Doll House, AFL Playground, Magician and more

Port Adelaide FC - Kids VIP Experience

Melbourne FC - Dee Train

Round 18:

Western Bulldogs- Fan Zone

Gold Coast Suns - special food and beverage offering

Richmond FC - Before the Pounce activation

Round 19:

Marvel Stadium – Thor's Hammer Challenge

Carlton - Fan Zone

GWS Giants - Kids Take Over including Bluey and Bingo meet and greet and an enhanced Kids Zone