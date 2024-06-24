After 15 years in the job, Brendon Gale will step down from his role at the end of this season

Brendon Gale speaks to the media during a Richmond press conference on September 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND has passed the first stages of its search to replace Brendon Gale as chief executive, with the Tigers conducting their opening interviews.

Gale announced last month he would leave the Tigers after 15 years as its CEO to join incoming AFL team Tasmania Devils as its first boss. The former player will officially depart Punt Road later this year having taken on the role in 2009.

The club had already started assessing potential replacements and as part of its process with recruiting firm Transearch International Australia, is pushing ahead to find its new appointment.

It is understood its list of potential options have been recently shortened as it looks to make a key decision in its post triple-premiership era, which will see Gale follow president Peggy O'Neal, coach Damien Hardwick, champion players Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt, recruiting manager Matt Clarke and a raft of personnel changes in recent seasons.

A number of options have been linked as potential contenders for the Tigers' chief executive role, including long-time Richmond executive Simon Matthews, former Geelong football boss Simon Lloyd and ex-St Kilda CEO Simon Lethlean.

Lloyd ran second to Jen Watt as North Melbourne's new chief executive, while Lethlean departed the Saints at the start of this year after six years at the club.

Simon Lloyd looks on during Geelong's round five match against Hawthorn at the MCG on April 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Tigers president John O'Rourke said in May the Tigers would take their time in the key call.

"It will be a thorough and well considered process and Brendon's openness around this decision has ensured it does not need to be rushed," O'Rourke said.