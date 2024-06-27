The 2024 Toyota AFL Open will see more than 200 players represent their state and territory in November

(L-R) Rob Auld, Andrew Dillon, James Weinert, Ellie Gibbs, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Lachlan Essing, Teisha Shadwell and Tanya Hosch during the Toyota AFL Open launch on June 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL has revealed its new flagship national event for footballers with an intellectual disability and wheelchair players – the Toyota AFL Open.

Set to take place for the first time at South Pine Sports Complex in Queensland between November 21-26, the 2024 Toyota AFL Open will see more than 200 players represent their state and territory, competing for coveted national titles in:

2024 Toyota AFL Open – Wheelchair

2024 Toyota AFL Open – Inclusion

Previously held across two events known as the Toyota AFL National Inclusion Carnival and the Toyota Wheelchair AFL National Championships, the 2024 Toyota AFL Open aims to elevate and strengthen the competitions by combining both into one major tournament.

More than 90 matches will run concurrently over the course of the five-day event with the inclusion division utilising the grassed oval space and the wheelchair AFL games taking place on the indoor courts.

The new national event and the creation of the AFL Open brand marks the start of a new era for disability inclusion, as the AFL strives to increase participation and boost pathways for people with disability from grassroots to elite.

Embodying the spirit, passion and commitment of the players, AFL Open is open to all. Open to those hungry for the contest, open to the young, the seasoned and the new. AFL Open is the new home for disability inclusion participation.

Around Australia there are more than 14,000 disability inclusion participants across NAB AFL Auskick, NAB AFL Superkick, AFL Nines, junior, youth and senior divisions. This national number is up nearly 20 per cent from 2022, with strong growth especially seen in juniors – rising by 34 per cent in the last two years.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, who took part in the wheelchair 'All Stars' game last year at the national event, battles it out with Lachlan Essing in the ruck during the Toyota AFL Open launch on June 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

On hand to launch the brand new national event, AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said the creation of AFL Open is a pivotal step for the growth of the game.

"I'm thrilled to announce the 2024 Toyota AFL Open as a new major event on our calendar and AFL Open as our new brand for disability inclusion," Dillon said.

"It's incredibly important that Australian football is accessible and open to everyone, and that we're establishing clear pathways for players with disability to develop and compete – from grassroots to elite.

"By combining the two championships our aim is to elevate the overall event experience for competitors, families and spectators, making it a flagship moment for our game and showcasing these footballers on the national stage.

"The creation of the AFL Open brand gives us scope to keep expanding participation within this community and helps clearly identify all the ways to play AFL.

"Although we've seen participation growth nationally year on year, as a sport we need to ensure we're providing opportunities that allow everyone to connect with our game as we aspire to have footy in every home. This extends from creating more dedicated wheelchair Auskick centres and establishing more competitions for women and girls.

"I'd like to thank Toyota for its continued support of our disability inclusion events and players. The commitment Toyota has shown across a number of years is a reflection of their passion for our game and making it accessible for all.

"I'd also like to thank the City of Moreton Bay, the South Pine Sports Complex, Maple Community Services, Disability Sport Australia and the AFL Queensland team for their support and hosting the event, we can't wait to get up there and watch the inaugural 2024 Toyota AFL Open in November."

AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon plays wheelchair football against Lachlan Essing during the Toyota AFL Open launch on June 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Toyota Australia Chief Marketing Officer Vin Naidoo said that through its long-standing partnership with the AFL, Toyota is proud to continue supporting disability inclusion events and expand its support to AFL Open.

"The spirit, passion and commitment of the players involved is representative of 'Oh What a Feeling' and we are passionate about the opportunities this provides," Naidoo said.

"Toyota's partnership with the AFL spans over two decades, and it is fantastic to see the continuous improvement and the expansion of these programs via AFL Open, which will make the game we all love more accessible to all.

"Sport can provide a sense of belonging for many, a common place to congregate and socialise and we will continue to show our support through all levels of sport, from grassroots to the elite and encourage all members of the community to get involved."

This week the AFL celebrates Toyota Good for Footy Round which recognises the significant contribution Toyota has made to Australian football across all levels, from grassroots to elite.

More details including team announcements and schedules for the 2024 Toyota AFL Open will be announced closer to event, head to play.afl and follow AFL state and territory social media accounts for all the latest updates.

In 2023, Victoria Metro defeated WA in the final of the Toyota AFL Wheelchair National Championships held in Melbourne, while Tasmania won its first ever Toyota AFL National Inclusion Carnival title with a thrilling victory over South Australia in the Division One final, while Victoria Country overcame Queensland in the Division Two final.