The match review is in for round 16's Saturday matches

Ben Long in action during round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BEN LONG has been slapped with with a $3750 fine - $2500 with an early plea - for his hit on Brayden Maynard during Saturday evening's match between Gold Coast and Collingwood.

Long's sanction was one of three fines handed down by the Match Review Officer after Saturdays' round 16 games.

Adelaide's Sam Berry was fined $1875 - $1250 with an early plea - for making careless contact with an umpire during the second quarter of the Crows' win over Greater Western Sydney.

Essendon captain Zach Merrett was fined $1875 - $1250 with an early plea - for striking Tom Atkins' during Saturday night's loss to Geelong.