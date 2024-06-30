Ken Hinkley (left) and Connor Rozee celebrate a win over St Kilda during round 16, 2024. Picture; AFL Photos/Getty Images

PORT Adelaide has given its embattled coach Ken Hinkley a reprieve, beating St Kilda by two points in an error-filled clash at Marvel Stadium.

Port defender Aliir Aliir was mighty in the last quarter as the Power held on to win Sunday's match 8.14 (62) to 8.12 (60).

The Power broke a three-game losing streak to stay in the top eight, while the Saints are mired in the bottom four with a 5-11 record.

"It's been a tough week ... they (his players) have stuck together," Hinkley told Fox Sports, a week after Port fans booed him after the Brisbane Lions thrashed them by 79 points at Adelaide Oval.

"I don't feel frustrated, I feel flat with the way we've been playing."

Learn More 02:03

Power midfielder Jason Horne-Francis was best afield, while Aliir and fellow key defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher repeatedly saved their team in the last quarter.

SAINTS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

The Saints kicked the only two goals of the final term and Jack Higgins had a set shot late in the game.

But he inexplicably tried to snap his kick and did not make the distance.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:36 Butters leaves Saints in his wake with clearance sizzler Zak Butters turns on the afterburners to slot a brilliant goal out of the middle of the ground

00:38 Hill hits it sweet as Saints steal back lead Brad Hill shows plenty of poise to deliver a brilliant goal from range

00:27 Power pair share laughs after nearly spoiling each other Port Adelaide avoids a calamity as Jeremy Finlayson pulls in the mark while being contested by teammate Miles Bergman

00:29 Evans emerges as Port’s answer with career-first major Logan Evans shows plenty of poise to slot his first goal as his teammates get around him

03:14 Last two mins: Power hold on in scrap against Saints Enjoy the last two minutes of Port Adelaide’s win over St Kilda at Marvel Stadium

02:03 'It's been a tough week': Hinkley tears up in emotional interview Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley shows raw emotion in a heartfelt interview after a tense win over St Kilda

06:15 Highlights: St Kilda v Port Adelaide The Saints and Power clash in round 16

07:27 Full post-match, R16: Power Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 16’s match against St Kilda

08:29 Full post-match, R16: Saints Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 16’s match against Port Adelaide

Port went on a four-goal run in the first term, sparked by an outstanding centre clearance and running goal from Zak Butters, and they took a six-point break into quarter time.

A great kick from Jackson Mead and a solid shepherd from Darcy Byrne-Jones set up Horne-Francis, who kicked a superb goal on the run to level the scores at halftime after a tight second term.

The game became an error-filled scrap in the third quarter, with neither side able to kick a goal for 19 minutes despite plenty of chances.

After the Saints had kicked three behinds and Port had sprayed four, St Kilda star Jack Sinclair had the kickout.

Sinclair was high among the Saints' best, but he inexplicably passed to Power second-gamer Logan Evans, who was mobbed by teammates after kicking the first goal of his AFL career.

Learn More 00:29

Jeremy Finlayson then had a booming shot from 50m to give the Power a 13-point lead at the last change.

Rowan Marshall kicked three majors for the Saints, but key forward Max King struggled and only managed two behinds.

St Kilda made a late change, bringing in ruckman Tom Campbell for Seb Ross, while Brad Hill went off in the last term with a hip problem.

Saints look better with two rucks

For the second time in as many games, St Kilda ruck Tom Campbell received a late call-up to the starting 22. While Ross Lyon has always resisted calls to play a second ruck in a supporting role to Rowan Marshall, St Kilda’s structure has looked better with the two big men. Campbell’s inclusion frees up Marshall to spend more time forward, with the North Ballarat product kicking three first-half goals to almost singlehandedly keep the Saints in the game against Port. With Max King clearly down on form, Marshall’s aerial ability becomes even more important up forward.

Where there’s a Wilkie

It’s been a bleak couple of years for the Saints, but the emergence – and sustained excellence – of Callum Wilkie has been a bright spot. Recruited as a mature-aged recruit out of the SANFL in 2018, on Sunday Wilkie broke the Saints’ consecutive games record after not missing a game since his debut. The 2023 All-Australian and St Kilda vice-captain was reliably solid in game no.124.

ST KILDA 3.3 6.6 6.10 8.12 (60)

PORT ADELAIDE 4.1 6.6 8.11 8.14 (62)

GOALS

St Kilda: Marshall 3, Clark, Wood, Hill, Sharman, Higgins

Port Adelaide: Butters, Lord, Bergman, Narkle, Mead, Horne-Francis, Evans, Finlayson

BEST

St Kilda: Sinclair, Wanganeen-Milera, Marshall, Wood, Steele

Port Adelaide: Horne-Francis, Rozee, Butters, Farrell, Aliir

INJURIES

St Kilda: Brad Hill (hip)

Port Adelaide: Todd Marshall (hamstring)

LATE CHANGES

St Kilda: Seb Ross replaced in selected side by Tom Campbell

Port Adelaide: None

SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Cooper Sharman (replaced Tom Campbell in the third quarter)

Port Adelaide: Will Lorenz (replaced Todd Marshall in the third quarter)

Crowd: 18,052 at Marvel Stadium