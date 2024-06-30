Ross Lyon said he saw improvement in Max King despite the forward's disappointing day in front of the sticks

Max King looks dejected after a loss in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MAX KING endured one of those days, highlighted by two moments in the frenetic last quarter at Marvel Stadium.

With Port Adelaide's defence under siege on Sunday, the St Kilda key forward twice was out-muscled by Power key defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher.

It capped a great game for Zerk-Thatcher, who combined superbly with Aliir Aliir to lead the Power defence in the crucial two-point win over the Saints.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 08:29 Full post-match, R16: Saints Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 16’s match against Port Adelaide

07:27 Full post-match, R16: Power Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 16’s match against St Kilda

06:15 Highlights: St Kilda v Port Adelaide The Saints and Power clash in round 16

02:03 'It's been a tough week': Hinkley tears up in emotional interview Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley shows raw emotion in a heartfelt interview after a tense win over St Kilda

03:14 Last two mins: Power hold on in scrap against Saints Enjoy the last two minutes of Port Adelaide’s win over St Kilda at Marvel Stadium

00:29 Evans emerges as Port’s answer with career-first major Logan Evans shows plenty of poise to slot his first goal as his teammates get around him

00:27 Power pair share laughs after nearly spoiling each other Port Adelaide avoids a calamity as Jeremy Finlayson pulls in the mark while being contested by teammate Miles Bergman

00:38 Hill hits it sweet as Saints steal back lead Brad Hill shows plenty of poise to deliver a brilliant goal from range

00:36 Butters leaves Saints in his wake with clearance sizzler Zak Butters turns on the afterburners to slot a brilliant goal out of the middle of the ground

St Kilda coach Ross Lyon also noted that being out-pointed by a smaller player can happen, depending on how the ball is delivered.

And given how scrappy the ball movement was, it was a tough game for a key forward.

But it was still a frustrating match for King, who only managed 0.2 and has kicked just 19 goals in 11 games this season.

SAINTS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

Still, Lyon saw it as a step forward for King, who went into the ruck late in the game.

He noted the Brisbane Lions have done the same with their key forward Joe Daniher.

Learn More 08:29

"It just frees him a bit from getting sat on - when we're not getting a lot of clean ball to him, it can be hard," Lyon said.

"In a weird way, that's a bit of win for us as well. I really admired his mental (toughness) ... he took a step forward."

Port coach Ken Hinkley praised his two key defenders and was not surprised Zerk-Thatcher managed to out-body King.

"That's his strength, he's a physical player. It works well for him - he's a competitive bugger, he goes pretty hard all day," Hinkley said.

"He's a bit no-frills, if that's a polite way to describe him, but he's a real competitor and a contest player."

Learn More 02:03

While Lyon saw signs of progress with King, it's likely fellow forward Jack Higgins will be having a word with his coach about taking set shots at goal.

Higgins had a very gettable kick late in the game that would have put his side back in front, but he inexplicably did not make the distance after trying a snap.

"He's pretty consistent in what he does. I will just ask him to 'stick to your routine' and if it goes sailing through, we're all happy," Lyon said.

"He might have to put that away, I don't know."