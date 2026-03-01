Damien Hardwick says it's up to the club to ensure Bailey Humphrey doesn't want to explore a move away at the end of the season

Bailey Humphrey during a Gold Coast media opportunity at People First Stadium on August 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick says the onus is on Gold Coast's entire club, not Bailey Humphrey, to ensure the young star is happy and doesn't explore a move elsewhere again at the end of 2026.

Humphrey was one of the major storylines in October's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period after he spoke with Melbourne, Collingwood and Hawthorn despite having three years to run on his existing Suns contract.

The 21-year-old from the Victorian country town of Moe cited family "struggles" as his motivation to speak to rival clubs.

"I'm a big family person and didn't want too much of the stress," Humphrey said in December.

"It's hard to put it into perspective, (but) if something happened at home, it's a bit harder to get there and deal with it.

"It was never about the people at the club. I love the club. I love the people."

Learn More 03:09

Hardwick says the responsibility lies with him and the rest of Gold Coast to provide an environment that allows Humphrey to flourish on and off the field.

"Me and Bailey have got a very, very good relationship and are very honest with each other," Hardwick told AFL.com.au.

"I understood Bailey's concerns with family. My job, and our job as an organisation, is to help Bailey with those things.

"We're not only in charge of young men trying to become the very best football player they can be, but we're also working with them to move through the stages of adulthood that benefit him and his family.

Bailey Humphrey in action during the AAMI Community Series match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena, on February 26, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"That's what we spoke about. I'm very, very understanding of his situation, but it's also incumbent on me as the coach of the Gold Coast Suns to say, 'Listen mate, you're a very good player and I think you're going to be one of our best players for a long period of time, so ideally we'd love to keep you here'."

Humphrey is coming off a breakthrough third season in the League, finishing fourth in Gold Coast's best and fairest and being a major driver behind its maiden finals appearance.

His three goals in the second quarter of the elimination final against Fremantle at Optus Stadium was a huge reason for the Suns' fairytale victory.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Hardwick said homesickness was a reality of being a northern club, with a majority of the list coming from a "non-traditional" Australian Football market.

"As long as our environment is conducive to playing an elite brand of football, making them the very best player they can be, providing a great framework for them on and off the field, I think we keep ourselves in good stead," he said.

"I think this football club has grown up enormously.

Bailey Humphrey during the Elimination Final between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, September 6, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"'Dewy' (previous coach Stuart Dew) started to get the football club resembling a football club and not just a factory for players to go to other football clubs.

"Our job is to establish and keep that tradition going.

"We want to keep our players and more importantly we want to rip out the very best from opposition clubs to come and play at our joint."

Subscribe to the Your Coach podcast to listen to Michael Whiting's full interview with Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick in coming days.