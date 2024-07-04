Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

IS THIS the week Greater Western Sydney kickstarts its season?

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes is the only one of our expert tipsters predicting the Giants to upset high-flying Carlton on Saturday night.

Five teams get no love this week, with North Melbourne (against Gold Coast), Richmond (against Fremantle), West Coast (against Melbourne), St Kilda (against Sydney) and Adelaide (against Brisbane) given no chance.

Port's clash at home to the Bulldogs is shaping as the trickiest to predict, with six fancying Luke Beveridge's side and five the Power.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Collingwood - 19 points
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Carlton
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 93

CALLUM TWOMEY

Essendon - eight points
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Carlton
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 89

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood - 14 points
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Carlton
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane

Last week: 4
Total: 88

SARAH OLLE

Collingwood - 21 points
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Carlton
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane

Last week: 4
Total: 88

MICHAEL WHITING

Collingwood – 17 points
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Carlton
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane

Last week: 4
Total: 88

JOSH GABELICH

Essendon - four points
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Carlton
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 87

MATTHEW LLOYD

Essendon - three points
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Carlton
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 87

KANE CORNES

Collingwood - 17 points
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 86

NAT EDWARDS

Collingwood - five points
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Carlton
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 86

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Collingwood - nine points
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Carlton
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 83

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Collingwood - 12 points
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Carlton
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane

Last week: 5
Total: 82

TOTALS

Collingwood 8-3 Essendon
North Melbourne 0-11 Gold Coast
Port Adelaide 5-6 Western Bulldogs
Geelong 9-2 Hawthorn
Greater Western Sydney 1-10 Carlton
Fremantle 11-0 Richmond
Melbourne 11-0 West Coast
St Kilda 0-11 Sydney
Brisbane 11-0 Adelaide