IS THIS the week Greater Western Sydney kickstarts its season?
Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes is the only one of our expert tipsters predicting the Giants to upset high-flying Carlton on Saturday night.
Five teams get no love this week, with North Melbourne (against Gold Coast), Richmond (against Fremantle), West Coast (against Melbourne), St Kilda (against Sydney) and Adelaide (against Brisbane) given no chance.
Port's clash at home to the Bulldogs is shaping as the trickiest to predict, with six fancying Luke Beveridge's side and five the Power.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Collingwood - 19 points
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Carlton
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 93
CALLUM TWOMEY
Essendon - eight points
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Carlton
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 89
SARAH BLACK
Collingwood - 14 points
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Carlton
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 4
Total: 88
SARAH OLLE
Collingwood - 21 points
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Carlton
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 4
Total: 88
MICHAEL WHITING
Collingwood – 17 points
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Carlton
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 4
Total: 88
JOSH GABELICH
Essendon - four points
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Carlton
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 87
MATTHEW LLOYD
Essendon - three points
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Carlton
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 87
KANE CORNES
Collingwood - 17 points
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 86
NAT EDWARDS
Collingwood - five points
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Carlton
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 86
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Collingwood - nine points
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Carlton
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 83
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Collingwood - 12 points
Gold Coast
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Carlton
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 82
TOTALS
Collingwood 8-3 Essendon
North Melbourne 0-11 Gold Coast
Port Adelaide 5-6 Western Bulldogs
Geelong 9-2 Hawthorn
Greater Western Sydney 1-10 Carlton
Fremantle 11-0 Richmond
Melbourne 11-0 West Coast
St Kilda 0-11 Sydney
Brisbane 11-0 Adelaide