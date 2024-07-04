Our footy experts have made the call on round 17

Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

IS THIS the week Greater Western Sydney kickstarts its season?

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes is the only one of our expert tipsters predicting the Giants to upset high-flying Carlton on Saturday night.

Five teams get no love this week, with North Melbourne (against Gold Coast), Richmond (against Fremantle), West Coast (against Melbourne), St Kilda (against Sydney) and Adelaide (against Brisbane) given no chance.

Port's clash at home to the Bulldogs is shaping as the trickiest to predict, with six fancying Luke Beveridge's side and five the Power.

Check out all the R17 tips below

DAMIAN BARRETT

Collingwood - 19 points

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Carlton

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 93

CALLUM TWOMEY

Essendon - eight points

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Carlton

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 89

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood - 14 points

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Carlton

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 4

Total: 88

SARAH OLLE

Collingwood - 21 points

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Carlton

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 4

Total: 88

MICHAEL WHITING

Collingwood – 17 points

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Carlton

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 4

Total: 88

JOSH GABELICH

Essendon - four points

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Carlton

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 87

MATTHEW LLOYD

Essendon - three points

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Carlton

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 87

KANE CORNES

Collingwood - 17 points

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 86

NAT EDWARDS

Collingwood - five points

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Carlton

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 86

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Collingwood - nine points

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Carlton

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 83

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Collingwood - 12 points

Gold Coast

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Carlton

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 82

TOTALS

Collingwood 8-3 Essendon

North Melbourne 0-11 Gold Coast

Port Adelaide 5-6 Western Bulldogs

Geelong 9-2 Hawthorn

Greater Western Sydney 1-10 Carlton

Fremantle 11-0 Richmond

Melbourne 11-0 West Coast

St Kilda 0-11 Sydney

Brisbane 11-0 Adelaide