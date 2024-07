Tune in for the latest Fantasy news with The Traders

Zac Fisher during the round 16 match between North Melbourne and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, June 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

TEAM news was relatively friendly to coaches, but Zac Fisher (FWD/DEF, $794,000) is out.

The Roo will need to be replaced in a difficult forward line, so who are the options?

The Traders talk you through the trade priorities and answer plenty of your questions.

Plus, the latest teams, trades, captains, potential subs and more.

