Everything you need to know ahead of round 17 of AFL Fantasy

Caleb Serong celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ROUND 17 is only days away and it's starting to heat up at the top of the rankings as 133 points separates the top five coaches as they battle for the keys to the 2.8L Turbo Diesel Double Cab Pickup Hilux 4x4 SR5 Automatic.

Even though that might be out of reach for most, a top-100 hat is still a realistic goal for many with the 100th ranked coach sitting on 32,912 points. Our very own Roy, the coach of DestROY is only 41 points outside of the group and will be hoping to be inside the top 100 over the coming weeks.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

However, if you're not having the season you hoped for… maybe a league win can make the year a success because at the end of the day, nothing beats the bragging rights over your mates.

Learn More 05:35

Scale of Hardness

Trades this week need to be dictated by the fixture. So far this year, Richmond has been the easiest team for opposition players to score against. In fact, the Tigers concede 201 points more per game than Port Adelaide who are the most restrictive. They have given up the most 100-plus scores, the most 120-plus scores alongside St Kilda, and are a targeted team when it comes to trading in players.

Looking across the fixture to see which teams have the best draw will only maximise your points week to week. Tune in to The Traders' weekly podcast to hear Cal's Scale of Hardness which covers the upcoming fixture in greater detail.

Top five easiest teams to score against across all positions.

Richmond West Coast St Kilda Geelong Melbourne

Toby Nankervis looks dejected after a loss during round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Trap or treat?

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are some traps to avoid and some treats worth considering.

Luke Ryan (DEF, $929,000) – TREAT

Hot one week and cold the next, but it's hard to see how Ryan doesn't score well against the Tigers. He had 161 against them in round eight and even though his form has been down, he bounces back here.

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $951,000) - TRAP

With Max King out for the remainder of the season, there is every chance that Marshall will spend more time forward, sharing the ruck role with Tom Campbell like he did last week. Not ideal.

Caleb Serong (MID, $875,000) – TREAT

Since scoring 141 against Richmond eight weeks ago, Serong hasn't scored over 110 since. That changes this week in the same match-up that should see him get back to his high scoring ways.

Jye Caldwell (MID/FWD, $851,000) – TREAT

Over the last two weeks, Caldwell has spent more time in the middle than any other Essendon midfielder. This has resulted in scores of 144 and 126 and a total of 23 tackles. He's now a must have!

Jye Caldwell celebrates a goal during Essendon's win over West Coast in round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Stewart (DEF, $689,000) – TRAP

Trap, treat, trap… treat? This could go either way. Stewart is down $180k from his starting price and is coming off 105… but that's his first score over 90 in his last 11 games. A bench option only for completed teams.

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live tonight to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Most traded in

Lawson Humphries (DEF/MID, $233,000)

Jye Caldwell (MID/FWD, $851,000)

Andy Moniz-Wakefield (FWD, $224,000)

Connor Rozee (MID, $714,000)

Josh Dunkley (MID, $924,000)

It's always fun shopping for premium players and for round 17, Josh Dunkley (MID, $924,000) is the one that coaches are happy to pay for. Dunkley is coming off a huge 158 and finds himself back at the Gabba where he has averaged 125 in his last four games.

Lawson Humphries (DEF/MID, $233,000) is the pick of the rookies after he scored 69 on debut for Geelong. He had 15 disposals coming out of defence, and hopefully he can hold his spot in their best 22.

Lawson Humphries (right) is seen at half-time during round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Jhye Clark (MID, $406,000)

Zac Fisher (DEF/FWD, $794,000)

Hayden Young (DEF/MID, $830,000)

Harvey Harrison (FWD, $391,000)

Joel Freijah (MID/FWD, $435,000)

After being subbed out of the game last week with a foot injury, Fantasy coaches have acted quickly to part ways with Zac Fisher (DEF/FWD, $794,000). He's listed as a test so it will be interesting to see how this plays out over the coming days.

Even though Hayden Young (DEF/MID, $830,000) only managed 37 last week, we are encouraging coaches to temper their frustrations and hold him for this week's match-up against Richmond. We all know there will be points on offer and earlier this year against the Tigers, Young had one of his best games, scoring 125.

Hayden Young celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against Gold Coast in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in when The Traders go live at 6.15pm AEST on afl.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top five and who The Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.